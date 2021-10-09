Celebrate in style with the new festive collection from fbb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): fbb, India's most loved fashion destination has launched a new collection for the festive season. The stunning new range has something for everyone - Kurtis, tunics, palazzos, jackets, kurtas and dresses.

Inspired by traditional Indian motifs and prints, the new designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival in their deep shades of colour and interplay of golds and sequins. The new collection has a large variety of options for women, men and kids.

To keep things light and easy for those who prefer it that way, there is a large option in dresses, casual shirts, T-shirts and much more. The new festive range starts at Rs. 499 onwards.

To celebrate in style this year, customers can shop this range at any fbb or Big Bazaar store across the country and also online on the Big Bazaar mobile app or shop.bigbazaar.com and enjoy the free 2-hour home delivery service.



Talking about the new range Pawan Sarda, Group CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said "The fbb festive collection this year is all about reflecting the deep emotions and happiness of the festivities through the colours and patterns in latest trendsetting styles. fbb has always believed in the confluence of style and affordability, which we continue even in our new collection with wide set of options for all."

fbb has been the face of affordable fashion destinations in India since 2008. With its stance of being India's Fashion Hub, it believes in aspirational value fashion. From business meeting to casual resort wear, from versatile ethnics to comfortable home wear, fbb creates exclusive merchandise for its audience under its own private labels.

With a wide variety to choose from, fbb has something in store for everyone. fbb targets a youthful audience in India that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends.

The brand has 352 stores including 74 stand-alone stores spread across all the metro cities, mini metros and penetrates well in their tier-ll cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

