Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.
From 'Rooted in Nature' menus to illuminated banyan trees, private jungle dinners and an exhibition by National Geographic's 'Nature Photographer of the Year', the resort will showcase nature at its best, complemented by a programme of active experiences led by internationally acclaimed Masters in Residence.
Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives is uniquely located beyond the equator and boasts a unique jungle setting with over 17,000 coconut trees and majestic banyan trees. In celebration of the island's unique ecosystem and biodiversity, this festive season, the resort will highlight its natural resources with an illuminated decor and sculptures made of handwoven palm leaves, creating a magical enchanting tropical feel.
The festive programme at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives will delight and inspire guests with culinary, recreation and wellness experts from around the world showcasing their unique mastership in harmony with the surrounding nature.
Gastronomic delights
Javvu restaurant will feature specialities from Japan, China and India, with expert chefs preparing a la minute culinary delights, such as sushi, fresh noodles and Indian delights, at their dedicated live cooking stations. Sumptuous Christmas and New Year buffets will complement the gastronomic feast with international favourites, such as foie gras, Persian caviar, wagyu beef, whole crusted salmon and a dedicated cheese and desserts room to delight the most discerning gourmets. The restaurant will also have a dedicated 'Rooted in Nature' corner featuring the finest locally and ethically sourced ingredients from Addu fishermen and local farmers.
Shangri-La's 'Rooted in Nature' programme aims to respect the natural order of things and reduce the damage on the environment by supporting local agricultural and fishing communities, buying chemical pesticide-free local produce, acquiring sustainably sourced seafood caught through ethical means and serving organic and fair-trade products as indicated by national and local food safety standards.
Dr Ali's restaurant will also feature 'Rooted in Nature' dishes from each of its three Oriental culinary masters: Chef Latif from India, Chef Liu from China and Chef Ahmed from the Middle East. Each chef will craft his own specialties using locally sourced ingredients, in addition to a six-course Asian set menu.
For an intimate and romantic festive celebration, Fashala restaurant, located at the edge of the island where the Indian Ocean meets the lagoon, puts premium products and bounties from the Indian Ocean at the centre of its culinary offerings. The six-course Mediterranean-inspired menu features wagyu tenderloin, Brittany blue lobster, and fresh white truffle.
Entertainment
Each restaurant will offer an entertainment line-up to delight its guests with live bands and DJ performing throughout the evening. On New Year's Eve, the countdown party at M Lounge, the resort's trendy beachfront venue, will enthral guests with fabulous cocktails, a firework display and a live band and DJ performing international favourites. Guests will enjoy a unique show, specially curated for the resort, with acrobats, men on stilts and dancers performing around the theme of nature.
A Photography Exhibition by National Geographic 'Nature Photographer of the Year'
An exhibition by Greg Lecoeur, an award-winning underwater and wildlife photographer, will showcase the natural wonders of Villingili and the seascape beyond. Specially curated for the resort following Greg's visit earlier this year, the exhibition depicts the uniqueness of the flora and fauna around Villingili, which has the healthiest coral reef in all the Maldives, due to its location close to the Equator.
The exhibition also aims at creating awareness about natural resources and the danger the environment faces. It also promotes environmental protection as part of the resort's Sanctuary project consisting of coral reef protection and rehabilitation. Two thousand corals have been successfully planted and growing healthily since the initiation of the project in 2015.
The Festive All-Inclusive Package at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives starts from USD2,000 per night for two persons and is available for stays from 20 December 2019 to 10 January 2020. This offer includes accommodation for two in a luxury villa, a New Year's Eve gala dinner, full board, an unlimited selection of beverages and unlimited access to non-motorised water sports. Terms and conditions apply.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:17 IST

KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:16 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Schneider Electric provides centralised monitoring, to USD 60...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter's electrical infrastructure and enhance operational eff

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Arm Treasure Data introduces Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts...

Cambridge [United Kingdom]/Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm® Treasure Data™ announced today new product capabilities and features for its Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts; each helps speed business results customers

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:09 IST

CCI approves acquisition of 55.2 pc shareholding in GMR Airports

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in GMR Airports by TRIL Urban Transport, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital (Singapore), according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:03 IST

Marico expects recovery in sentiment due to good monsoons,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico said on Tuesday that demand and consumer sentiments for its products weakened progressively during the quarter of July to September quarter, which manifested in slowing category growths.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:30 IST

Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India launches 'Men of Platinum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for a new definition of masculinity has never been felt more before.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:27 IST

Gross GST revenue in September totals Rs 91,916 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 91,916 crore in September, 2.67 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the government said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:13 IST

RBI quells rumours on banking system, says no need for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday sought to quell rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors.

Read More
iocl