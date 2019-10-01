Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.

From 'Rooted in Nature' menus to illuminated banyan trees, private jungle dinners and an exhibition by National Geographic's 'Nature Photographer of the Year', the resort will showcase nature at its best, complemented by a programme of active experiences led by internationally acclaimed Masters in Residence.

Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives is uniquely located beyond the equator and boasts a unique jungle setting with over 17,000 coconut trees and majestic banyan trees. In celebration of the island's unique ecosystem and biodiversity, this festive season, the resort will highlight its natural resources with an illuminated decor and sculptures made of handwoven palm leaves, creating a magical enchanting tropical feel.

The festive programme at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives will delight and inspire guests with culinary, recreation and wellness experts from around the world showcasing their unique mastership in harmony with the surrounding nature.

Gastronomic delights

Javvu restaurant will feature specialities from Japan, China and India, with expert chefs preparing a la minute culinary delights, such as sushi, fresh noodles and Indian delights, at their dedicated live cooking stations. Sumptuous Christmas and New Year buffets will complement the gastronomic feast with international favourites, such as foie gras, Persian caviar, wagyu beef, whole crusted salmon and a dedicated cheese and desserts room to delight the most discerning gourmets. The restaurant will also have a dedicated 'Rooted in Nature' corner featuring the finest locally and ethically sourced ingredients from Addu fishermen and local farmers.

Shangri-La's 'Rooted in Nature' programme aims to respect the natural order of things and reduce the damage on the environment by supporting local agricultural and fishing communities, buying chemical pesticide-free local produce, acquiring sustainably sourced seafood caught through ethical means and serving organic and fair-trade products as indicated by national and local food safety standards.

Dr Ali's restaurant will also feature 'Rooted in Nature' dishes from each of its three Oriental culinary masters: Chef Latif from India, Chef Liu from China and Chef Ahmed from the Middle East. Each chef will craft his own specialties using locally sourced ingredients, in addition to a six-course Asian set menu.

For an intimate and romantic festive celebration, Fashala restaurant, located at the edge of the island where the Indian Ocean meets the lagoon, puts premium products and bounties from the Indian Ocean at the centre of its culinary offerings. The six-course Mediterranean-inspired menu features wagyu tenderloin, Brittany blue lobster, and fresh white truffle.

Entertainment

Each restaurant will offer an entertainment line-up to delight its guests with live bands and DJ performing throughout the evening. On New Year's Eve, the countdown party at M Lounge, the resort's trendy beachfront venue, will enthral guests with fabulous cocktails, a firework display and a live band and DJ performing international favourites. Guests will enjoy a unique show, specially curated for the resort, with acrobats, men on stilts and dancers performing around the theme of nature.

A Photography Exhibition by National Geographic 'Nature Photographer of the Year'

An exhibition by Greg Lecoeur, an award-winning underwater and wildlife photographer, will showcase the natural wonders of Villingili and the seascape beyond. Specially curated for the resort following Greg's visit earlier this year, the exhibition depicts the uniqueness of the flora and fauna around Villingili, which has the healthiest coral reef in all the Maldives, due to its location close to the Equator.

The exhibition also aims at creating awareness about natural resources and the danger the environment faces. It also promotes environmental protection as part of the resort's Sanctuary project consisting of coral reef protection and rehabilitation. Two thousand corals have been successfully planted and growing healthily since the initiation of the project in 2015.

The Festive All-Inclusive Package at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives starts from USD2,000 per night for two persons and is available for stays from 20 December 2019 to 10 January 2020. This offer includes accommodation for two in a luxury villa, a New Year's Eve gala dinner, full board, an unlimited selection of beverages and unlimited access to non-motorised water sports. Terms and conditions apply.

