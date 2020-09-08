Celebrated jewellery designer, Prerna Rajpal forays into the digital realm with the launch of her online store

New Delhi [India] September 8 (ANI/Digpu): AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal, one of the most coveted fine jewellery brands in India specializing in exquisite, handcrafted jewels has recently launched its Virtual Store www.amarisjewels.com.

With an idea to make fine jewellery accessible to its Indian and International customers, AMARIS is the first luxury jewellery brand in India that has unveiled its extensive, 100 per cent made in India collection online.

AMARIS specialises in handcrafted jewels that are the juxtaposition of diamonds, polki, gold, and ethically sourced stones. The brand has been adorned by some of the most iconic Bollywood stars - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani to name a few.

"The website was something that was in the works for our brand for a long time. AMARIS has jewellery patrons spread all across the country and across international hotspots like Dubai, Singapore, London, New York etc. and it's a challenge for them to come to India every time they want to indulge themselves in a unique piece of fine jewellery. Now, the signature AMARIS quality, designs, and workmanship is available to them at the click of a button. I feel this will be a key step in the growth of our brand and for our handcrafted, made-in-India jewels to be available across the globe," said Prerna Rajpal, Founder, Amaris Jewels on the launch.

To make the website customer-centric, AMARIS has focused on adding significant features such as 100 per cent buyback and exchange policy, payment security, round-the-clock whats-app chat facility, complimentary gift wrapping and pan-India shipping and across international key locations.

It also features the most versatile and statement pieces of the brand including its festive and high-end jewellery collection. Additionally, it allows the customers to shop the most beloved jewels of the brand worn by Indian celebrities.

The online jewellery segment is fragmented with mass-market jewellery brands. AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal targets the fashion-forward, on-the-go, multifaceted woman through its user-friendly online store.

Those who shuffle through their busy social and work calendar and dive in from an eventful Monday to a glamorous weekend filled with celebrations; making a bold statement in our exquisite collection.

Additionally, it also endeavours to target the jewellery shoppers residing in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities by making its exclusive collection easily accessible for them. The price range begins at an affordable Rs 50,000 and goes up to Rs 10,00,000.

Besides this, AMARIS envisions to strengthen its digital footprint by establishing an omnichannel presence. It also plans to integrate 360-degree videos, real-time trials, and VR simulations in the coming months to enhance user-experience.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

