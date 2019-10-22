Helo - Diwali gift box
Celebrating 'Home, Reunion, Warmth', Helo launches Diwali Campaign

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:22 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To usher in the festival of Diwali, Helo, the leading social media platform, launches its #HappyDiwali and #Diwali2019 hashtag campaign from 20th to 28th October 2019.
The in-app campaign themed 'Home, Reunion, Warmth', brings everyone together to create festive content, and to share their Diwali celebrations with friends, family and communities, in their own unique way and in their own language.
In celebration of families' joyful moments this season, the campaign encourages global desis to share their favourite festive family photos on Helo. The select users with the most colourful and creative photos stand a chance to win a magical Diwali gift box. Helo also shares safety tips that users should keep in mind during Diwali, using the hashtag #SafeDiwali.
"In India, one of the most significant festivals is Diwali. This year, with the #HappyDiwali & #Diwali2019 campaign, we are excited to elevate the festivities and user experience by inviting them to share their festival celebrations in their own language and win exciting prizes. We wish everyone a happy, prosperous and #SafeDiwali and urge the communities to uphold the Diwali spirit with the Helo safety tips while creating content," said Shyamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo.
Adding an element of surprise to the joy of their celebrations the campaign also invites users to create and share their favourite homecoming moments with #DiwaliHomecoming.
Under this hashtag, users can share their experiences of Diwali gift preparations and more importantly, their exciting feelings of family reunion. For people who are unable to reunite with their families this festive season, Helo also designed special Diwali stickers and photo frames for family mementos to bring closer digitally.
Helo is the go-to destination for over 50 million monthly active users to connect with family members in different cities, communicating in their mother tongues. Bridging the information gap for Indians and narrowing the digital divide for the larger population, Helo is also present in 13 countries worldwide and connects Indians those who live away from their homes this Diwali.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

