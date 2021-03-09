Celebration of Women who made a difference during corona pandemic at AIIMS JPNATC , New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's been almost a year we lived a normal life, the pandemic has changed our ways of living and also the way we look at life. As the saying goes every cloud has a silver lining, the pandemic has made us more aware about human life and values.

There are umpteen number of stories that inspire us, people who inspired us by helping the mankind in their own ways during the pandemic. As we call them 'corona warriors or front liners' Deepanjan has decided to express its gratitude to these Corona warriors by felicitating female ones this International Women's Day 2021 with them #choosetochallenge.

Deepanjan Charitable Trust run by Retired Addl Medical Superintendent of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Dr Anjan Prakash took an initiative to celebrate such female corona warriors as she said females multitask more, and hence deserve more accolades too. The government has done a lot in making people aware from the very early stage of pandemic. Like the timely first Lockdown, Arogya Setu app but pandemic isn't an easy situation for any Government. It leaves many in doubts.

When so many Doctors and Corona warriors have laid their lives in this fight at the national and international level and it's been over one year to the first case of COVID-19 infection in the world. In a bid to motivate all Corona warriors, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, celebrity dermatologist along with Philanthropist Samir Modi of Modicare organised a celebration for all at Trauma Centre AIIMS New Delhi this women's day.

There were many distinguished guests to honour the Corona warriors and celebrate there immense dedication mainly MP Meenakshi Lekhi was the special guest and appreciated the activity and all awardees and spoke about selflessness she has seen of medical fraternity in these times.

IAS Dr Ankita Chakravarty South DC who went out of the way to cheer and felicitate several doctor's at the platform and thanked all COVID warriors for there work.

Our police personnel did exemplary work during the pandemic. 'Dil Ki Police' won several hearts; hence we felicitated few of them for their contribution. Deepanjan awarded Const. Parmila, and Const. Rekha, and expressed our gratitude for serving the capital during most crucial time.

Dr Deepali Emphasised through the event that life goes on but we have to be cautious in any gathering and how to be ready for upcoming life in general.

"With this unprecedented Pandemic, it is the dedication and selflessness of our doctors and healthcare workers that has kept us going. I am grateful to Deepanjan Charitable Trust for curating this platform and giving us the opportunity to show our support & appreciation to these heroes, to whom we owe a lot. Their contribution will go down in history and will be remembered by the future generations," said Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited.



Body lotions and hand cream was handed to one and all at the event which was appreciated and manufactured by Modicare besides excellent masks, sanitizer etc. IAS Ms. Ira Singhal, Jt Director WCD & Social Welfare, Delhi Govt was present and awarded several health care workers and spoke about the hard work done by doctors on the occasion.

"Any carelessness can kill your closed ones or a family member, so be cautious whom you let into your house or when you step out& added one must be fearless of the vaccine shot," said Dr Deepali Bhardwaj.

Songs were sung by all in unison to mark the efforts of the Corona warriors and several doctors sang headed by Dr Amna Mirza.

Senior Journalist Vinod Sharma on the occasion said his salutes to the medical profession in these unprecedented times and appreciated the trust initiative.

Dr DK Sharma, MS AIIMS, was present at the event and said, "It's an excellent initiative taken by deepanjan, modicare to felicitate women corona warrior on the occasion of international women's day."

AIIMS Chief JPNATC Dr. Rajesh Malhotra appreciated each and every awardee and doctor and the Event and told various examples about dedicated work done by his entire team.

Dr Sahar Qureshi Medical Suptt Max Smart Hospital, Saket was also an awardee and proudly said, "Private Hospital Max which was a COVID care provider did great work and hopefully also cleared image of private Hospital viz. a Viz public for many. She did countless duties and lot of social work too and hence was awarded at the event."

We hope as AIIMS doctors and the NGO Deepanjan trust has come together, the message stays strong and motivates one and all. Dr Bhardwaj emphasised that till your shot of vaccine comes pls use the three vaccines we all have Physical Distancing, Masks and Hand Hygiene repeatedly. In a nutshell, it was a wonderful event to mark International Women's Day 2021 by celebrating frontline lady workers for this is also a year of patience. Jai Hind!

