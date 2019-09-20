Pondicherry International Film Festival
Pondicherry International Film Festival

Celebration of world cinema - 2nd Pondicherry International Film Festival rolls out

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:39 IST

Puducherry [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of Pondicherry International Film Festival (PIFF 2019) presented by Pickurflick is all set to enthrall the cinephiles of Puducherry from 23rd to 29th September 2019.
A total of 31 films from 12 countries will be screened across seven days with 13 feature films, 12 shorts, and six documentaries.
National Awards 2019 'Best Tamil Film' 'Baaram' by Priya Krishnaswamy will be the opening film and 'Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (Sivaranjani and Two other women)' by Vasanth S Sai will be the closing film of the festival.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Seethakaathi' by Balaji Tharaneetharan will have special screenings at PIFF 2019.
PIFF 2019 will have 11 premieres:
Two world premieres - Ashvamithra by Earthling Koushalya, Do I Exist: A Riddle by Dhruva Harsh
Five Asia premieres - The Chairs Game (Germany) by Lucia Chiarla, Five Faces of Shiva (US) by R.A Fedde, Footsteps (Canada) by Caludia Kedney-Bolduc, I Nostri Giorni Dopo (Italy) by Roberto Cuzzillo, Crush My Heart (Austria) by Alexandra Makarova.
Four India premieres - About My Mother (Japan) by Yumi Otsuka, Your Last Day on Earth (Spain) by Marc Martinez Jordan, The Raven and The Seagull (Denmark) by Lasse Lau, Wicken (UAE) by Faisal Hashmi.
The screenings will be held at Multimedia Centre Auditorium, Town Hall, Auroville in association with Cinema Paradiso and Aurofilm and at JN Auditorium in association with Department of Electronic Media and Mass Communication, Pondicherry University.
PIFF 2019 is organized by Pickurflick, a global distribution platform for Independent / Indie cinema.
"After the stupendous response that the festival received last year, we are thrilled to bring curated award-winning films from across the globe to Puducherry. This year the focus is entirely on quality screenings and interactions", said Abhishek Sinha, Founder, and CEO of Pickurflick.
"Pickurflick is creating an end to end ecosystem for global Indie cinema. We are an omnichannel platform with offline to online model & International Film Festivals are an integral part of our strategy. Our festivals curate differentiated content with global appeal", said Arun Rathi, Co-founder & CBO.
Entry to the film festival is free for 18 years and above.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

