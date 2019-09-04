Celebrities to prove mettle with bat and ball at AECL tourney

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India is the soul of world cricket, and gets special attention when celebrities decide to enter the field, as if, to prove wrong a former Indian cricketer who said he forgot the game when he was coaching celebrities.

AECL (Artist Event Cricket League) is a cricket tournament to bring artists and event companies from all over India on one platform where they do not just enjoy the love for the game but also unite to play together creating an opportunity to know each other better, thus resulting in new Business collaborations and growth in some way or the other.

The second AECL season is commencing from September 9 and will continue till September 20 at the Talkatora Cricket ground, New Delhi. Sixteen teams and 272 players are playing with more than 50 celebrities taking to the bat and ball.

They include the Meet Bros, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sapna Chaudhary, Daler Mehndi, Shibani Kashyap, Sulabh Nagpal, DJ Akhbar Sami, MD and Manish Goyal, Aj Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Kaptan Ladi, Milind Gaba, Mannat Noor, Dr Zeus, Navraj Hans, Rahul Vaidya, Deep Money, Indeep Bakshi, Kavya Khurana, Nidhi Kohli, Dj Sumit Sethi, Rj Rocky, RJ Yuvi, Maddy Rapper, Akhtar Brothers, Farhan Sabri, Sonia Verma, Diwakar Nayal and many more.

The participating 18 teams are Aasma Royals, Singh Strikers, Verve Smasher, P & M Tigers, EEMA North, Fearless Titans, Show Stoppers, Tamasha Superstars, ZR Crick Stars, B & O Blasters, J K Panther, Galway Superkings, Friends XI, Bolly Jammers, Morden Marvels, Radio Red FM, QThamba, and Delhi Event Challengers.

AECL (Artist Event Cricket league) is a cricket league founded in 2019 by Ashish Mathur. Its main objective is to bring all the artists, vendors (Events related) and events companies on one platform, and unite to play together creating an opportunity to know each other better thus resulting in new business collaborations and growth.

The AECL opening ceremony will be held on 9 September at Talkatora Cricket Ground. Press conferences, Jersey and Trophy launch, Team introduction and a friendly 5-5 over match with India's World Disabled cricket team and all the celebrities of AECL will be the highlights.

Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and former Cabinet Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain will be the guests at the opening ceremony. They will honour the Blind Cricket team, stressing on the importance of Sports. Aasma Dance Company will enliven the opening with their performances.

The AECL matches will be held from 10 to 20 September 2019 from 9 am to 11 pm.

The First league matches will be played in 12-12 overs and after that Quarter final, Semi Final and final match will be played in 15-15 overs. The matches will be played by tennis Ball, and include day-night matches.

In every match, a Man of the match will be honoured by a trophy and a gift, while the winning team will get an AECL main trophy and Rs 2 lakh.

All the matches will be live on YouTube on the 'Artist TV Live' channel. The PTC Punjabi and its sister networks PTC Gold, PTC News and PTC mobile app in India and countries like Australia, Canada, Middle East, UK, New Zealand, and Ireland through Red FM is the official radio partner and the weekly newspaper 'Zoom Delhi' is associated as print media partner.

The AECL closing ceremony will be held at Orana Convention Hall on 22 September 2019 where the winning team, Man of the series, and sponsors/associate of AECL second season will be honoured, concluding with the gala dinner.

The first season of AECL in April this year which was a huge success had eight teams with celebrities like Daler Mehndi, Milind Gaba, Dilbagh Singh, Deep Money, Indeep Bakshi, Sonia Verma, and Diwakar Nayal. In the coming years, AECL will be held in all the major cities of India.

Ashish Mathur began his journey with Aasma Dance Company which he founded in 2005. His company did shows in more than 20 countries for the Government. This led him to work for the event industry.

Mathur has choreographed for music albums and movies as well. He choreographed songs like 'Saturday-Saturday', 'Ladki kar gaichul', 'Thodi Jinni Peeti Hai' for Dilbagh Singh, and the movie 'Love Day'. From 2007 to 2012, the 'Aasma Dance Company' continuously performed in Norway and also handled launch of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's movie 'Dabang'.

In 2018, he founded a trust/association called 'NAWA' which was started for artists and their welfare. He also started a mobile app 'NAWA' which is available on App Store and Play Store to bring all the event companies and artists on one platform.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

