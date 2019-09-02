Demand has been weak due to slowdown in execution of projects
Demand has been weak due to slowdown in execution of projects

Cement demand to cool down in current financial year: ICRA

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Domestic cement growth is expected to slow down to about 7 per cent in the current financial year as reflected in relatively weak offtake seen during the first fiscal quarter (April to June), investment information firm ICRA said on Monday.
This is compared to 13 per cent growth in cement demand in FY19. Although this is likely to affect cement manufacturers, they are likely to benefit from the fact that average prices for FY20 are likely to be better than FY19 while costs are likely to be lower.
This is likely to support near-term profitability for cement mills, ICRA said in a research note.
"In Q2 FY20, the consumption is expected to be on lower side owing to the monsoon season," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President and Group Head for Corporate Ratings at ICRA.
"However, we expect the demand to pick up in Q3 FY20 with the growth likely to be driven by housing, primarily rural housing and affordable housing, and improved focus on infrastructure segments, mainly road, railway and irrigation projects," he said.
As per ICRA, the cement demand has been weak in Q1 FY20 on account of slowdown in the execution of projects. In April 2019, cement production at 29.2 million tonnes was lower by 12 per cent on a month-to-month basis.
In May and June, it declined by 2.1 per cent to 28.6 million tonnes and by 0.6 per cent to 28.4 million tonnes respectively.
The demand was impacted owing to the slowdown in government projects, ahead of the elections and shortage of labour. The same is expected to pick up from Q3 FY20, post the monsoon season and growth of 7 per cent is expected during the current financial year.
Coming to profitability in Q1 FY20, the higher cement prices and lower costs -- power, fuel and freight expenses -- are likely to result in margin recovery.
On the capacity side, ICRA expects around 18 to 20 million tonnes per annum to get added in FY2020. Most of these new supplies are not fully integrated and are largely backed by old limestone mining leases.
Also, the grinding capacity addition is higher in relation to the clinker capacity. Thus the actual production from new capacities is likely to be lower.
While the incremental demand of around 24 million tonnes is greater than the incremental supply, the capacity overhang is likely to keep the utilisation at moderate levels -- 71 per cent in FY20 despite some increase from 69 per cent in FY19.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:02 IST

IndiGo, SpiceJet to partially shift operations to T3 on Sept 5

New Delhi, Sept 2 (ANI): Low-cost airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to start their partial domestic operations from Terminal 3 of IGI Airport from September 5, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:57 IST

Vimlaz entertainments announces its first Bollywood Film, Gangs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vimlaz Entertainments is geared up to set the cinema theatres on fire in April 2020 with their first Bollywood film, 'Gangs of Malgudi'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:56 IST

Schneider Electric announces top teams that will go to Barcelona...

Rueil-Malmaison [France] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, annually organizes its global student competition, Go Green in the City, inviting students around the world to submit their bold ideas of energy management and a

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:55 IST

Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad celebrates 28 Years of clinical...

Delhi NCR/Uttar Pradesh/Haryana [India] Sept 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad celebrated the completion of 28 years of providing quality and affordable healthcare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:55 IST

More than 50,000 flood victims impacted through Aster Volunteers...

UAE/Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Sept 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the heavy rainfall across the country causing huge damages, individuals and groups have sprung to action offering a helping hand to the victims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:24 IST

Looking to invest your salary - consider the stable Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/BusinessWire India): Making your money earn big revenue for you is arguably one of the best ways to grow your wealth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:23 IST

Anuj Gupta, Parul Bhargava and many more joins as Judges at...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Gaming in India has been around for decades, offering quality service to customers. Now, the industry is moving to the next level with the introduction of the 'India Gaming Awards'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:56 IST

Auto industry downturn worrisome, says SIAM; calls for lowering...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday that sales report coming out from various companies for August has been dismal with over 30 per cent erosion of sales for passenger vehicles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:35 IST

Mahindra acquires 55 pc stake in Meru Cabs for Rs 201 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) will invest Rs 201 crore in tranches to acquire 55 per cent stake in ride-hailing company Meru Travel Solutions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Importance of Availing LifeCare Finance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/BusinessWire India): Having a life insurance policy, health insurance cover, mutual funds portfolio and equity investments are considered to be priorities by individuals while planning their finances.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST

Asia's only 5th Generation - VR based simulator centre launched...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's first 5th Generation - Virtual Reality based Advanced Driver Training Simulator Centre was launched by Rtn G Chandramohan, Rotary Governor, Rotary International District 3232, at the Automobile Association of Southern India Centre (AASI), Chenn

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:24 IST

Auto majors report sliding sales in August amid slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Sagging consumer sentiment amid economic slowdown has led major automobile manufacturers to report significant declines in sales during August.

Read More
iocl