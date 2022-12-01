Central Bank of India appoints Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna as executive director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Central Bank of India has informed the stock exchanges that Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna has been appointed as the executive director of the bank.

Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna has been appointed executive director of the bank for a period of three years from his date of assumption of office.

Before his elevation to the current position, he was chief general manager of the Bank of Baroda.



An MBA in banking and finance, Venkat Murali Krishna began his career with Bank of Baroda as a probationary officer and has over three decades of professional banking experience in leadership roles.

His expertise extends to all major areas of banking, including corporate credit, international operations, rural and agriculture banking, financial inclusion and NRI business.

He also served as director on the board of BOB Capital Finance, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank and AFC (Agriculture Finance Corporation). (ANI)

