Central celebrates one day free shopping on 3rd August

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates 'One Day of Free Shopping' on August 3.
The one day Free Shopping festival brings one of its kind propositions of 'India, Shops for Free at Central'. Customers can now shop to their fullest with the free shopping opportunity at all Central stores.
With this offer, shoppers can shop for Rs 6000, pay only Rs 3000 and get the balance Rs 3000 back in the form of Central cash coupons. In addition, customers can also avail an American Tourister or VIP Cabin luggage worth upto Rs 8,800 for Rs 1,999 on shopping of Rs 1,999 at Central.
ICICI Bank customers using either their debit/credit cards will also get additional 10 per cent discount for shopping at Central. There are many more exciting offers at the store - Bajaj Finserv cashback, PayTM cashback, OYO special offer and Central Star Gifting program etc.
Central houses a wide range of brands across categories. You can choose from a premium mix of national and international brands in various categories like men's and ladies formal wear, casual wear, ethnic wear, handbags, men's and ladies footwear, toys, kids apparel, lingerie and more with over 300 brands participating in the offer.
So, hurry up and block your date for one day of free shopping.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

