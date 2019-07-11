Central celebrates Red Haute Saturday on 13th July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates the much awaited 3rd edition of Red Haute Saturday this 13th July.

With Red Haute Saturday's unique proposition 'India, You Shop, We Pay', fashionistas can now shop to their fullest as your shopping will be on Central.

Everything at Central will be at flat 50per cent discount on this Saturday.

Also, shoppers will get 50per cent cashback in their Central wallet powered by Future Pay on a minimum purchase of Rs 3000. Customers can also avail an American Tourister or VIP cabin luggage worth up to Rs 8800 for Rs 1999 on shopping of Rs 1999 at Central.

ICICI Bank customers using either their debit/credit cards will also get additional 10per cent discount for shopping at Central. There are many more exciting offers at the store - Bajaj Finserv cashback, PayTM cashback, OYO special offer and Central Star Gifting program etc.

As part of the campaign, Central has also launched a Red Haute Saturday game. The user needs to play the game and achieve 100 points in 60 seconds to win a special Red Haute Pass from Central. This pass will give them an early access to Red Haute Saturday on 12th July along with m-coupon of Rs 400 redeemable on minimum shopping of Rs 3999 on 12th July (Preview for Red Haute Saturday). Over 70,000 users have played the game till now.

Central houses a wide range of brands across categories. You can choose from a premium mix of national and international brands in various categories like Men's and Ladies Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Ethnic Wear, Handbags, Men's and Ladies Footwear, Toys, Kids Apparel, Lingerie and more with over 300 brands participating in the offer. The Central stores will be open for "Red Haute Saturday" till Mid-night.

So, hurry up and get ready for your Red Haute Saturday Shopping.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

