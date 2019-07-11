Central Celebrates Red Haute Saturday
Central Celebrates Red Haute Saturday

Central celebrates Red Haute Saturday on 13th July

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates the much awaited 3rd edition of Red Haute Saturday this 13th July.
With Red Haute Saturday's unique proposition 'India, You Shop, We Pay', fashionistas can now shop to their fullest as your shopping will be on Central.
Everything at Central will be at flat 50per cent discount on this Saturday.
Also, shoppers will get 50per cent cashback in their Central wallet powered by Future Pay on a minimum purchase of Rs 3000. Customers can also avail an American Tourister or VIP cabin luggage worth up to Rs 8800 for Rs 1999 on shopping of Rs 1999 at Central.
ICICI Bank customers using either their debit/credit cards will also get additional 10per cent discount for shopping at Central. There are many more exciting offers at the store - Bajaj Finserv cashback, PayTM cashback, OYO special offer and Central Star Gifting program etc.
As part of the campaign, Central has also launched a Red Haute Saturday game. The user needs to play the game and achieve 100 points in 60 seconds to win a special Red Haute Pass from Central. This pass will give them an early access to Red Haute Saturday on 12th July along with m-coupon of Rs 400 redeemable on minimum shopping of Rs 3999 on 12th July (Preview for Red Haute Saturday). Over 70,000 users have played the game till now.
Central houses a wide range of brands across categories. You can choose from a premium mix of national and international brands in various categories like Men's and Ladies Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Ethnic Wear, Handbags, Men's and Ladies Footwear, Toys, Kids Apparel, Lingerie and more with over 300 brands participating in the offer. The Central stores will be open for "Red Haute Saturday" till Mid-night.
So, hurry up and get ready for your Red Haute Saturday Shopping.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:05 IST

Zappfresh wins prestigious CMO Asia National Awards for...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zappfresh, India's first fully-integrated Fresh Meat brand, has been awarded with the 'Best Farm to Fork Fresh Meat Brand' accolade at the sixth edition of 'CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence' held on 04th July, 2019 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:23 IST

Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 'BB' with stable outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB' with a stable outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes 266 points higher on global cues, auto and metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended four days of losing streak on Thursday and closed on a positive note amid positive cues from Asian and US equities that got a boost after the US Fed chair's congressional testimony.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:08 IST

Hindustan Platinum acquires ABB Humacao's plant in Puerto Rico

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Hindustan Platinum, a leading refiner and manufacturer of precious metal products and services, on Thursday announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire ABB's Humacao electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico to strength

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:29 IST

Thermal capacity addition to remain subdued over FY20-FY21: Ind-Ra

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group) said on Thursday it expects coal-based capacity addition in the Indian power sector, which fell to a low of 3.6 gigawatt in 2018-19, to remain subdued at five to six GW per year in this fiscal year and next.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:27 IST

Tata Motors global wholesales down 5 pc at 95,503 in June

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tata Motors Group said on Thursday its global wholesales in June including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 95,503, lower by five per cent in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:34 IST

Noble House, an on-demand HR consulting platform, launches...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading HR talent marketplace, Noble House, has launched a new product called Expert Connect. This one-of-its-kind initiative on its website allows users (both corporates and freelancers) to interact with highly skilled HR professionals via a pre-paid video ca

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:29 IST

India is expected to be the fastest-growing market for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has the potential to become the world's future investment hub and is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Investment Professionals over the next decade, says Investment Professional of the Future, a new CFA Institute report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:27 IST

Reliance Infrastructure inter-creditor pact signed among 16 lenders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure Limited's 16 lenders have signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA), the Anil Ambani-owned company said on Thursday, adding it aims to be debt free by next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:50 IST

With the highest-ever GTD of Rs 11 crores, get set for 15...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's set to be a true test of the finest poker players at the tables as Spartan Poker, one of the leading online gaming platforms in India, is returning with its second edition of IOPC - India Online Poker Championship - this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags $100 million order for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) said on Thursday it has bagged a 100 million dollar (about Rs 690 crore) contract to supply 1,000 Barak-8 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:29 IST

Hiver upgrades email collaboration platform to help businesses...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow ca

Read More
iocl