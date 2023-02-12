Central schemes were ignored before 2017, CM Yogi-led govt swiftly implemented them: Hardeep Puri at GIS-2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A session was held on the topic 'Re-imagining Cities as Growth Centers for New Uttar Pradesh' on the last day of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma participated in the session.



During the session, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "The development and implementation of schemes in Uttar Pradesh have accelerated significantly since Yogi Adityanath took over as appointed Chief Minister of the state in 2017."



Recalling his old association with Lucknow, Puri said: "I continue to visit the city every second or third month. The previous government had little interest in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was launched by the Central government in June 2015. Only 17,000 homes could be developed under the programme since June 2015, that is 17 months, in the largest state in the nation."



After Yogi Adityanath took over the office in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, over 17 lakh houses were built in the next 17 months.





These figures, Puri said, are enough to tell the success story of Uttar Pradesh and currently the state is number one in implementing the central schemes.



Praising Uttar Pradesh CM, Puri said, "The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working, I have no doubt in saying that Uttar Pradesh is fast becoming the growth engine of the Indian economy. The world will soon see this Global Investors Summit's revolutionary impact."



The three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 kicked off in Lucknow on Friday.



The flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government was aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. (ANI)

