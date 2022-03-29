Centre extends import of Tur, Urad under 'free category' till March 2023

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Government of India on Tuesday extended the import of Tur and Urad pulses under the 'Free category' for another year, till 31st March 2023, as a pre-emptive measure to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities.

"Centre today notified the decision to keep the import of Tur and Urad under 'Free category' till March 31, 2023," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

The decision has put to rest the speculations regarding the import policy regime for Tur and Urad in the coming financial year (2022-23) and it also signals a stable policy regime that will benefit all the stakeholders.



"The measure will ensure seamless import of these pulses to augment the domestic availability. It is expected that sufficient availability of these pulses will make them available to the consumer at affordable prices," the ministry said.

The Government had allowed the import of Tur, Urad, and Moong under the 'Free category' w.e.f May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports. The Free regime in respect of import of Tur and Urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned Departments/organisation.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the All India Average Retail Price of Tur Dal as reported on 28.03.2022 is Rs 102.99 per kilogram, which is a drop of 2.4 per cent from the price of Rs 105.46 per kilogram on the same day previous year.

The All India Average Retail Price of Urad Dal as reported on 28.03.2022 is Rs 104.3 per kilogram, which is 3.62 per cent less than the price of Rs 108.22 per kilogram on the same day in 2021. (ANI)

