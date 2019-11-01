Centre for Responsible Business
Centre for Responsible Business

Centre for Responsible Business announces 6th Annual Sustainability Conference 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:46 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Centre for Responsible Business, a think-tank for promoting sustainability practices has launched the Sixth edition of its annual flagship conference, India and Sustainability Standards (ISS), a melting pot for the exchange of diverse multi - stakeholder perspectives and ideas from thought leaders, experts, practitioners and policy makers on Business Sustainability.
Every year the Conference brings together over 700 attendees, 40+ partner organizations and 100+ speakers together for learning and action to make sustainability everybody's business. ISS 2019 will be held at the Eros Hotel, New Delhi taking place November 20 - 22, 2019.
Integrating sustainability into global and local value chains is increasingly being understood as necessary, for equitable and inclusive growth and the realisation of shared value creation. India and Sustainability Standards (ISS) has successfully completed five years of bringing together key national and international stakeholders, Indian and international policy actors, government agencies, standard setters, large and small businesses, industry associations, civil society, academia, and media agencies together to collaborate on promoting sustainability. The event offers an enabling and stimulating environment for continuous dialogue and engagement year on year.
"In the sixth edition of ISS, our endeavour is to continue to work towards pushing and propelling the agenda of sustainable business by engaging with multiple stakeholders through an evidence-based approach to understand and deliberate on the opportunities and challenges of promoting sustainable business on a variety of thematic and sector specific issues on sustainability. Some of the focus areas of the event this year are: circular economy, business and human rights, voluntary sustainability standards, MSMEs and sustainability, private sectors and SDGs," said Rijit Sengupta, CEO, Centre for Responsible Business.
This year, some of the featured speakers include:
* Suresh Prabhu - Former Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation
* Prof Jeffrey Sachs - Thought Leader and Former Director- The Earth Institute at Columbia
* Arunachalam Muruganantham (PADMAN) Jayaashree Industries, India
* Datuk Darrel Webber Chief Executive Officer, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
* Shoko Noda - Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

