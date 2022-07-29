Centre's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 3.52 lakh crore in Q1

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Government of India's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.52 lakh crore in April-June 2022 period, accounting for 21.2 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 16.6 lakh crore, as per the official data released on Friday.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Government of India has received Rs 5,96,040 crore (26.1 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23 of Total Receipts) upto June, 2022 comprising Rs 5,05,898 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 62,160 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 27,982 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts.

Non-Debt Capital Receipts consist of Recovery of Loans of Rs 3,423 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs 24,559 crore. Rs 1,42,775 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by the Government of India upto this period which is Rs 25,251 crore higher than the previous year, according to a statement released by the Union Finance Ministry.



The Controller General of Accounts on Friday released the monthly account of the Union Government of India upto the month of June 2022.

Total expenditure incurred by the Government of India is Rs 9,47,911 crore (24.0 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which Rs 7,72,847 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,75,064 crore is on Capital Account.

Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 2,28,595 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 67,980 crore is on account of major subsidies. (ANI)

