The centrix team receiving the economic times excellence award
The centrix team receiving the economic times excellence award

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:52 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city.
It was an occasion to applaud and felicitate Bengaluru's biggest achievers, admirable entrepreneurs and top-notch businessmen.
Established in 2003, CentriX Projects has over 135 employees and two decades of experience in office and commercial fit-out. Over the years, the brand has successfully delivered over 130+ projects and worked with several prestigious clients including Deloitte, Tata Advance Systems Limited, ICICI Bank, Agility Logistics, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, JPMC, Qualcomm, Verizon, Titan and more. The thoughtfully designed spaces span across contemporary, futuristic, corporate and neo classic themes.
CentriX Projects aims to seamlessly blend creativity and cutting edge technology in workspaces. The company is committed to creating avant-garde offices that reflect the values and culture of the organization. The well qualified and efficient team goes all out to deliver an end product that satisfies the client in every way. They accomplish this by staying abreast of the latest international trends and constantly enhancing their skills.
The company boasts of a state of the art in-house manufacturing facility, equipped with Italian and German machinery that undertakes around 70 per cent of the fabrication, to ensure complete quality control and adherence to timelines. Having unparalleled access to resources and products, CentriX Projects create interiors that is executed with precision and perfection and meets every requirement of the client.
The CentriX Projects team strives to exceed expectations at every stage of the business, through signing the contract, pre-planning, procurement, construction and aftercare service. The process-driven firm ensures complete transparency through their app which allows clients to check on the status of the project every day. CentriX Projects is committed to maximising space and efficiency through several innovations, to make offices smarter and better. Centrix is truly the answer for high-end interior services and turnkey solutions.
"It is truly an honour to receive appreciation from The Times Group, which is India's leading publication. Centrix has indeed come a long way in its success journey, thanks to out-of-the-box thinking, innovative ideas and untiring efforts, aimed at exceeding customer expectations. This award brings with it an increased responsibility to do better, as we expand into newer geographies and established a firm presence across the country," said Ashish Abraham, Managing Director, CentriX Projects.
"Through our journey, we have made dream workspaces come to life, by striking the right balance between functionality and aesthetics. We have been committed to fresh ideas and creative thinking and we take pride in innovating with something new, every time we design a new space. This recognition gives us tremendous satisfaction and motivates us to continue doing better," said Prajwal MN, Design Director, CentriX Projects.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:49 IST

Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Tata Motors' proposed senior...

Singapore, Nov 12 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Tata Motors Ltd (TML).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:20 IST

Merck Foundation launches 'Educating Linda' program to support...

Lilongwe (Malawi)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Beam Trust will support the education of girls of Stella Maris and Providenc

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:03 IST

Jindal Stainless reports Q2 profit at Rs 52 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has reported a profit after tax of Rs 52 crore in the second quarter (July to September) of current fiscal year as against a loss of Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:30 IST

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:53 IST

Secure yourself against credit card fraud with wallet Care From...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With incidents of credit card and debit card fraud in the news every other day, it is essential for you to safeguard your finances from PIN based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing, and other scams.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:30 IST

Industrial output contracts by 4.3 pc in Sept

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Industrial output in September contracted by 4.3 per cent from a year earlier due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, data released by the government on Monday showed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:09 IST

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School (GBS) under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF), held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in and around Amtala- at the Globsyn Knowledge Campus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:07 IST

Adani Ports clocks 58 pc jump in H1 net profit at Rs 2,055 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Limited on Monday reported 58 per cent jump in its net profit during the April to September period to Rs 2,055 crore, up 58 per cent from Rs 1,296 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:03 IST

Tally Solutions signs MoU with the ICAI to promote digitization...

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tally Solutions, the country's leading business software provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the national professional accounting body.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:50 IST

Logicserve Digital gears up for the next phase of growth with a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, has announced the launch of a new logo for the company today to mark the milestone year, 2019 when the company is witnessing exponential growth.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:49 IST

Fourth Consecutive Win for BI WORLDWIDE India at the Dragons of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the 4th consecutive year and a winning streak for BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in channel loyalty solutions and engagement, at the coveted Dragon of Asia Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:44 IST

GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for IL&FS, DHFL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a loss before tax of Rs 481 crore in the first half of current fiscal year (April to September) as against profit before tax of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding peri

Read More
iocl