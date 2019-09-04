Century Real Estate - My Home My Choice offer
Century Real Estate - My Home My Choice offer

Century Real Estate introduces My Home My Choice offer - Exclusively for women home buyers!

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:55 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is a staple of Indian society to leave financial decisions pertaining to the family in the hands of men. Homemakers and even working women rarely get involved in family planning matters such as investments, taxation, insurance etc.
Times are changing though, especially with various benefits and incentives that are now in place for women to avail on several assets. Women are now showing encouraging signs and being aware of the need for financial independence. They are also working together with their family members in contributing equally to the creation of necessary assets such as housing properties.
Taking into account our rising economic inflation, it is crucial for every individual to carefully plan and invest their funds wisely. Financial institutions now offer lower interest rates to women to encourage investment into land, gold and businesses.
Here are some benefits for women when they purchase their home:
Lower interest rates on housing loan
Women who wish to seek housing loans are now eligible to avail a .05 reduction on their interest rates. The differences may seem negligible at first but take into account that it makes a considerable difference if the loan amount is high. For example, HDFC sets an interest rate for loans above Rs 30 lakhs to start at 8.70 per cent as against the norm of 8.75 per cent for other individuals.
Higher loan eligibility
Most reliable financial institutions provide loans between 55-65 times of the applicant's monthly net income. Keep in mind this is subject to credit-worthiness and other outstanding loans. For example, if "A" earns Rs 50,000 and "B" earns Rs 60,000 after deductions, their individual and joint eligibility would be as follows -

Higher tax benefit
If two individuals apply for a joint loan, it is possible that the value of the house, loan and the amount to be paid will be enormous. When these individuals jointly claim tax deductions, the tax benefits for the total amount are doubled.
If the property bought on loan is let out, the total interest paid after deducting rent received can be availed as a tax deduction. In such cases, joint loans lead to increased tax benefits as shown below.

Builders are also making the home buying process easier for women, by providing offers and schemes. For example, Century Real Estate provides exclusive discounts for women home buyers along with a dedicated concierge service.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:36 IST

Group Satellite's new project in Goregaon East receives...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Group Satellite's pre-launched project Codename Legacy located in the most premium part of Goregaon (East) has recorded a massive response with as many as 40 bookings, over 300 site visits and only a few inventories left of the pre-la

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:24 IST

IATA calls for living up to the legacy of Chicago Convention

Chicago [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged aviation stakeholders to continue to be guided by the spirit of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention, in response to the challenges being faced by the aviation today

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:59 IST

University of Mumbai wins the accolade for 'Best Use of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Mumbai, one of the oldest and premier universities of India, won the 'Best Use of Assisted Technologies', at the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) held in Udaipur on 10th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:26 IST

Prestige Group, India's largest developers inaugurate five...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's lauded stimulus package to revive growth, Prestige Group inaugurated four residential and one commercial property in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:23 IST

No production at two Maruti Suzuki plants on Sep 7 and 9

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana for two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life is full of surprises and not all of them are pleasant. Unplanned and unavoidable expenditure or running out of a calculated contingency fund is a good possibility despite tight financial planning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd India announces the investment by...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vardhman Special Steels Limited is proud and excited to announce a new partnership with Aichi Steel Corp Japan, an affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Flipkart to launch Hindi interface for next 20 crore online customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for the next 20 crore customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:07 IST

Growth of services activity, sales and jobs soften in August: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Business conditions in the Indian service sector remained conducive to economic growth in August with PMI data highlighting sustained increases in activity, sales and employment, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Wednesd

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:22 IST

US-China trade friction will leave lasting impact on global...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has forecast a high risk of further deterioration in the growth outlook of advanced and emerging market economies due to continuing escalation of the US-China trade dispute.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Neeco enters into pact with Tata Communications for IoT services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for enterprises in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities flat in choppy session, Sun Pharma loses by 3.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat in a choppy trading session during early hours on Wednesday tracking subdued global cues.

Read More
iocl