Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt Ltd

Century Real Estate launches the All-New Mobile App

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Century Real Estate, regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in India, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices.
With a legacy of 40 years, a portfolio of more than 3000 acres in land bank and over 3000 customers, this mobile app comes with personalized features for existing customers.
This addition to century's digital assets illustrates the company's initiative to focus on customer-centric relationships and increase transparency in all their processes.
Century's mobile application is primed to help customers interact with Century, access their project related documents, view construction status and more.
Century Mobile App's Features:
Project related documents - don't scurry or scout for your project documents. Sale deed, allotment letter and more. All these are available at the tap of a download.
Exclusive assistance - Planning and construction, interiors, maintenance, rental, resale - all assistance extended only from the mobile app.
Real-time updates - on concerns, assistance request, referral and more.
Interactive Dashboard - that gives you a consolidated view of all your bookings, assistance and referral.
Mobile app links: iOS and Android.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

