Century Real Estate unveils Century Horizon in North Bengaluru on KIAL Road

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bengaluru has unveiled their much much-anticipated North Bengaluru project 'Century Horizon'.
Century Horizon is the ideal home for the young millennial on the move - not just physically, but also in life.
Located in the upcoming Central Business District (CBD) - North Bengaluru, Century Horizon is designed for the suave, smart go-getter who aspires to reach for the stars.
North Bengaluru is witnessing a growth spurt with the rise of several tech parks, education and healthcare institutions and residential projects.
North Bengaluru, with its ready infrastructure and proposed Airport Metro connection, is the fastest-growing region in the city and is set up to be a prime commercial hub.
Availability of space, real estate development, proximity to the airport and improved connectivity to the major hubs of the city are some of the major reasons why North Bengaluru is the budding ground for development and investment.
Jakkur, situated prominently on the Airport Road, is the latest destination to attract young millennials in search of the elusive balance and quality of life.
The connectivity to Hebbal and prominent office locations, upcoming Retail Malls in the vicinity, proximity to GKVK - largest green space in North Bengaluru, make Jakkur the perfect destination for a home.
"Century Horizon has been a much-awaited project for us and I am glad to welcome everyone at the launch event today. Our legacy of 46 years in the Bengaluru real estate market and substantial land bank has put us in a strong position. We are honoured to have received such a strong booking response and customer trust, in spite of the current overall market outlook, said P Ravindra Pai, Managing Director of Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
"A well-planned mixed-used development located five minutes from Hebbal and 20 minutes from the Airport; Century Horizon is designed to provide the perfect balance of the work-life-play lifestyle that customers expect today," he added.
Designed with the new generation of home buyers in mind who look for quality products and facilities at a competitive price advantage, Century Horizon features a lavish 10,000 square feet clubhouse and has a wide range of amenities to fulfil the social, recreational and fitness needs of the residents.
Amenities such as temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool, steam room and indoor games room provide the added zest to the project.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
Century Real Estate unveils Century Horizon in North Bengaluru on KIAL Road
ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:23 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bengaluru has unveiled their much much-anticipated North Bengaluru project 'Century Horizon'.