CES 2020 - India Tech Park to promote Indian startups globally

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist, Asha Jadeja Motwani has announced the launch of India Tech Park at CES 2020, the largest and most influential technology event worldwide, which is going to be held in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.

India Tech Park is a platform for Indian startups working towards a sustainable future utilizing technological innovation and creating products that tackle pressing global problems.

The purpose of the first ever India Tech Park is to showcase India's blooming consumer electronic systems startups globally and provide them exposure to the international startup ecosystem. The startups chosen are driven by responsible young entrepreneurs with sensitivity to climate, water, and sustainable food practices.

"The startup ecosystem in India is still evolving. The promise shown by Indian startups is incredible. Buoyed by bold, fresh economic policies and reduced red tape, Indian startups can truly lead the world and can contribute to the goal of a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and even overshoot it to reach a USD 10 trillion economy if nurtured and supported well," said Asha Jadeja Motwani, Founder of Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

"The government has taken a lot of initiatives to provide a push to the startup culture in the country but the international exposure to the enterprising startups is still relatively low. Indian policymakers need to be part of the macroeconomic world and talk in global terms to compete in the world economy," she added.

"At the time, when connectivity and reach are no longer problems, the government must take a stride forward and push the startups to get the global exposure which would benefit the country as a whole and India Tech Park is igniting the spark," she further added.

Few of the startups promoted by India Tech Park in CES 2020 are - Calamus, Hyper Lychee, Wagr, Altifarm, Strom Motors, and Stempedia.

