CETPA announces customised corporate training programs to train the professionals for changing the global organisational landscape

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)/ Lucknow/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept11(ANI/BusinessWire India): Noida-headquartered CETPA Infotech, the leader in training, development and placement services has unveiled their plans to expand into the corporate training domain to the bridge competency gap towards building the proficient and skilled workforce to meet the challenges of the global business that digital transformation has brought out.

The ISO 9001:2015 certified training company is already working for engineering students by providing them with live project based industrial training since 2003. Now, CETPA wishes to work closely with the client organisations and entry into a promising and long-term relationship for providing in customised training services leading to an increase in organisational productivity.

"Corporate training is the need of the hour since most companies would like to upgrade the competencies of their employees in a time-bound as well as cost-effective way. It enhances the potential of the individual and eventually aids the organisation to zoom ahead on the corporate path. In this hardcore competition age, corporate training prepares employees with the latest trends prevailing in the market; advance technologies and other aspects of ever-changing IT field", emphasised Vikas Kalra; Technical Marketing Director of CETPA.

"Our corporate training portfolio includes training in much-demanded technologies like such as Python Training, Data Science, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Java and Machine Learning Training among others", he added.

Their corporate training program is designed for executives at different levels and can be customised to meet the needs of your organisation. Plus, they are also open to designing new training programs which are specific to your organisation.

The duration of the training program may range from two days to 30 days depending on the client's requirement, variety and complexity of the topics covered. While some of these may be conducted at the institute, some may also be held in the premises of the client organisations.

Apart from regular training, the company also offers winters training, college campus training, fresher training, and online and overseas training programs.

