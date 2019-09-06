Entries open for 3rd Edition of CFBP - Consumer Film Festival
CFBP - Consumer Film Festival, 3rd edition: calling for entries from the creative people

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): "The Customer is the most important visitor on our premises" quoted by MK Gandhi and practised by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), the prestigious organization, currently supported by Shekhar Bajaj - Chairman/Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
It was founded in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry like JRD Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, FT Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, SP Godrej and JN Guzder, and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself - is now headed by its President Swapnil S Kothari, a renowned Lawyer, a panellist on major National Channels and an internationally rated chess-player.
Celebrating its 53rd year of existence, CFBP is hosting its 3rd Consumer Film Festival, headed by Kiren Shrivastav - Chairperson, Film Festival also CEO Molecule Communications and Founder of Fempowerment Awards.
The Consumer Film Festival is giving a chance to the budding movie makers and other creative heads inviting them to send their entries on any of the following topics mentioned below as this could be a platform for them not only to get recognition but also opportunities.
It is a way to create awareness in consumers about their rights through an altogether innovatively creative platform like Consumer Film Festival.
It's a cause for the benefit of the consumers which could be any one of us, any gender, any age and from any part of India. Comprised of following contests
* Short Film Competition
* Poster/Painting/Graphic Competition
* Slogan Writing Contest
Topics:
* Jaago Grahak Jaago
* Climate Change
* Mera Haq - My Rights
* Women Empowerment
The contest is open to professionals, filmmakers, companies, corporates, organizations, students, individuals, young upcoming stars and NGO's and will be adjudged by eminent jury members
* Justice BN Srikrishna is an Indian jurist and a retired judge of the Supreme Court of India.
* Abhay Aima, Director HDFC Securities.
* Abhinay Deo, is an Indian film director and screenwriter known for his works in Bollywood, television, and advertising.
* Honey Irani, is an Indian film actress and screenwriter, who works in Hindi cinema.
* Dolly Thakore, Veteran Indian Theatre Actor and casting director.
* Rohit Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer - Ad Sales and International Business, Sony Pictures
* Dean Prof Vishwanath D. Sabale, the Dean, Sir J J School of Art.
* Sam Balsara, Founder, Chairman and MD at Madison World at Madison Media Group
"CFBP strives to reach the remotest corners of our great democracy to create awareness among people about their rights. It seeks to better the lives through persistent efforts in that direction and firmly believes in - what you leave behind is not what is engraved in monuments but what is woven into the lives of others," said Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP.
"Films and creative platforms are one of the most effective media to create awareness on such an important cause of consumer rights, CFBP Consumer Film Festival is an opportunity for the creative talent to showcase their work and support a cause which comprehensively benefits everyone, Looking forward for some interesting creative showcases," said Abhinay Deo, Filmmaker.
The winner in all the competitions will be awarded with a Cash prize, a trophy and a certificate from the Chief Guest on the day of the Award function.
Further details on the registration process as well as the terms and conditions for each section will be available on the Consumer Film Festival website.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

