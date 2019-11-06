CFBP Consumer Film Festival Awards 2019 Night concludes with great fanfare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFBP Consumer Film Festival's Awards Night 2019 was held at the Taj Lands End last evening. It was attended by various stalwarts from different walks of life.

The Consumer Film Festival is a first of its kind initiative by the CFBP, now in its third year, is considered as a game-changing platform for individuals to creatively express themselves through various mediums on the subject of Consumer Protection, My Rights, Fair Business Practices and social causes like Women Empowerment and Climate Change. Supported by Ratan Tata, Founder Emeritus, Adi Godrej, Founder member and Shekhar Bajaj, Founder member, is spearheaded by its President Swapnil Kothari, a renowned lawyer, an internationally rated Chess Player and a regular panellist on major national Channels.

The winners of the festival felt absolutely elated. A total of 700 entries were received. Orchestrated by its Chairperson Kiren Shrivastav, Founder Fempowerment Awards and judged by Jury members like Former Judge Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna, award-winning Screenwriter and Director, Honey Irani, Force 2 and Delhi Belly Director Abhinay Deo, Group Head HDFC and Director HDFC Securities Abhay Aima, Dean at JJ School of Arts Prof Vishwanath Sabale, Founder Chairman and Managing Director Madison World Sam Balsara, Veteran theatre actor and casting director Dolly Thakore and Chief Revenue Officer, Sony Pictures and chairman of ASCI (The Advertising Standards Council of India), Rohit Gupta, it was well-received.

The initial short film entries were pre-screened by Filmmaker and Screenwriter Anuraadha Tewari, and Executive Vice President and Jt Managing Partner at DDB Mudra Group Sanjay Panday. Leading short film distributor and producer, Saameer Mody of Pocket Films helped facilitate reaching out to many other short filmmakers.

It was not just an interesting mix of jury entries but also an interesting mix of entertainment witnessed and enjoyed by all those who attended. Abhijit Pohankar's Fusion music - Bollywood Gharana mixing Bollywood with classical was simply loved by everyone and stand-up comedy act by Sorabh Pant left people in splits.

"I truly support this initiative by CFBP especially Women Empowerment as a subject being very close to my heart - what better way than films and creative platform as a medium to convey the message," said actress Aahana Kumra.

"Thanks to the CFBP Consumer Film Festival - CFBP has reached to the innermost crevices of this great democracy and we will be able to help not just consumers from the cities but also the interiors of the country," said Swapnil Kothari, CFBP, President.

"I am grateful to the Jury for taking part in this initiative and helping us select the right winners. Not only did we have an interesting mix of jury but also an interesting mix of entries starting from a student and right to a farmer! This is what makes CFBP Consumer Film festival truly unique," Kiren Shrivastav, Chairperson, CFBP, Consumer Film Festival.

The Winners List follows

For best Slogan in Below 18 category

2nd Prize - Anuj U Yadav

1st prize - Krrish Das

For best Slogan in Above 18 category

2nd Prize - Shubam Kumar Jha

1st Prize - Aamil Keeyan Khan

For best Poster in Below 18 category

2nd Prize - Shivani Nayampalli

1st prize - Vora Moksh Amish

For best Poster in Above 18 category

2nd Prize - Nisha Verma

1st Prize - Madan Pawar

For Short Film - for All Age category

3rd Prize - Sanjay Pandav - for the Film 'Nazaria' - a special recognition was given

2nd Prize - was given to 'Silent Ties' - by Palash Dutta Production directed by Sai Deodhar

1st Prize - was given to the film 'Freedom' by Producer/Director Jyoti Prakash

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

