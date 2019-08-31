On August 19, CG Power's Risk and Audit Committee had raised red flags on five counts which were prejudicial to the company
On August 19, CG Power's Risk and Audit Committee had raised red flags on five counts which were prejudicial to the company

CG Power now removes CFO V R Venkatesh after irregularities, fraud

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A day after CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd sacked its Chairman Gautam Thapar, the troubled company has removed V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer for irregularities and unauthorised transactions.
"The termination of the employment of Venkatesh is due to the grave nature of the misconduct and breach of trust on his part and having knowingly undertaken actions which were detrimental to the interests of the company and its stakeholders," it said.
"The board of directors at its meeting terminated the employment of V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer of the company for cause with immediate effect," the company said in a regulatory filing late on Friday just before midnight.
On August 19, CG Power's Risk and Audit Committee had raised red flags on five counts which were prejudicial to the company. The committee found understated liabilities, related party transactions, unauthorised guarantees, understated net worth and company personnel transactions among other irregularities.
"The total liabilities of company and the group may have been potentially understated by about Rs 1,053.54 crore and Rs 1,608.17 crore, respectively as on 31 March 2018," CG Power had said in a statement.
It said that advances to related and unrelated parties and the Avantha Group may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore and Rs 2,806.63 crore respectively as on March 31 last year.
According to reports, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has summoned Thapar along with other key management personnel and auditor KK Mankeshwar & Co to its Mumbai office next week.
On Thursday, the board of CG Power had sacked Thapar as its chairman. Thapar vehemently denied any fraud, claiming that all transactions were done with due approval from the board.
Trouble started brewing at CG Power when its parent Avantha Holding's creditors started invoking pledge of the former's shares in March. In response to this, the company board set up an operations committee to suggest measures for value preservation and enhancement.
The committee was informed of some financial transactions that had been made without proper authority. So an independent law firm was appointed to investigate and some other questionable transactions were identified.
The group's liabilities and advances to certain entities were found to be understated. The net worth of the company too was found to be understated due to unauthorised and inappropriate write-offs and the relevant charges were debited to the profit and loss account, leading to refiling of financial statements.
CG Power is in the business of products and solutions for the power sector. The industry has been hit by the broader slowdown and muted industrial capacity expansion. Its attempt to sell a loss-making unit in Hungary failed earlier this year.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Quality of consolidating PSU banks will determine their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The consolidation of 10 public sectors banks announced by the government is credit positive but there will not be any immediate improvement in their credit metrics as all of them have relatively weak solvency profiles, global rating agency Moody's has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:25 IST

Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these r

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets in domestic roads...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): IL&FS has got binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical as the cash-strapped conglomerate struggles with an overall resolution process being undertaken by the new board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:03 IST

#LooTalks - an impact initiative focused at the 'Issues of the...

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brands4Purpose, in partnership with Volunteer4India, One Impression, and Hubhopper, has initiated an impact project to aggregate diverse and powerful conversations on 'Issues of the Urban Woman'. The initiative called #LooTalks is a cause curated platform ai

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:02 IST

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland model of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College launched a revolutionary teaching-learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Economy slumps to 7-year low, GDP growth slows to 5 pc in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:06 IST

Government unveils merger of 10 PSU banks to become four major entities

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Government on Friday announced merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth in the nation's bid to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches the stunning nature-inspired...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India's top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

From frequent flyers to avid shoppers - There's a SuperCard for everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it day-to-day expenses, big-ticket purchases or costs you may incur during emergencies, you can be sure of addressing your need for finance and liquidity easily with a credit card in hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:34 IST

BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully completed empowerment of over 5000 girl children through various educational initiatives in and around various schools of Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district till date.

Read More
iocl