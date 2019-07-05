Rajeev Baid, Founder & MD, Chai Chun
Rajeev Baid, Founder & MD, Chai Chun

Chai Chun Tea shares expansion plans, poised to be market leader

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:09 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India] July 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by tea connoisseur and iconic tea industrialist Rajeev Baid, Chai Chun - the first organized segregated tea boutique is on its way to expanding its retail footprint across India.
The brand is successfully running more than 11 retail stores and is in the process of adding 25 more stores across the country in 2019.
Chai Chun was established in 2016 with a focus on bringing next-generation tea products that feature sorted tea leaves by proficient in-house tea masters, highest quality ingredients, storage in temperature controlled warehouses, and ethical sourcing to improve health and well-being.
Head-quartered in Siliguri, Darjeeling District, West Bengal, Chai Chun is a division of Evergreen Group, one of the largest tea producers in India, with an annual production of 12.5 million kilograms.
Chai Chun is a key supplier to major Indian tea cafeterias and tea selling units. The brand carries more than 165+ varieties of tea, including a flourishing melange of various tea blends and flavours. Chai Chun offers orthodox teas, premium teas, flavoured teas, fruit teas, herbal teas, floral teas, corporate gift ranges, accessories and more, both in loose tea and packet categories. According to the company, one can get Black, Green, White, Oolong teas with prices ranging from 120 Rs/kg to 45000 Rs/kg.
In his quest to bring great tea into everyday life, tea enthusiast Rajeev embarked to survey the tea market in India. He found that by the time the tea went to the customer from the gardens, the freshness, quality, and flavour of the tea has reduced drastically. Rajeev understood that tea being an agriculture product tastes best when fresh and healthier; however, the traditional warehousing and distribution of tea were inefficient and ill-suited for preserving the freshness of the tea.
Rajeev Baid, the individual behind Chai Chun, started small. He was a tea vendor at the railway station and bus stops in Kishanganj, Bihar. Today, the determined tea vendor has established himself as a visionary industrialist in the tea industry. With his comprehensive industry expertise, humble upbringing and bold decision making, Rajeev has significantly contributed to the tea market resulting in augmented tea consumption.
He is the owner of various state of the art leaf tea factories in Bengal and Bihar. Rajeev has been a keynote speaker in numerous tea functions and has also been acting as a mentor, encouraging the younger generation to become successful entrepreneurs.
Chai Chun owns a vacuum-sealed tea packaging facility with temperature controlled warehouses to provide the best-possible taste. Chai Chun's stores are designed in such a way that the people who enter the store not just gain information about various kinds of tea and their intended benefits, but also taste it before an actual purchase - which reinforces their tagline; 'Pick your perfect tea'. Chai Chun's vision is to push tea as a beverage of choice globally vis-a-vis coffee and become a global leader in the tea industry.
Chai Chun works directly with tea growers who know to hand-select tea leaves for their texture, colour, scent, and purity. The company's state-of-the-art facility combines engineering, quality and technical expertise to yield the high-quality extracts, enabling consumers to experience the freshness, delicate aromas, flavours, and authenticity, they expect from the Chai Chun name.
Rajeev aspires, and is working towards realizing the dream of bringing a 'Chai Movement' in the nation, in an attempt to create a healthier India. Not just a movement, Rajeev aims to transform tea into the national drink of India, where every story starts not with Coffee, but a Cup of Tea.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday present the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Passenger demand stays solid but the trend has slowed: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], July 4 (ANI): Global passenger traffic results for May shows that demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 4.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:09 IST

HostBooks GST compliance software launches single-click return...

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): The All-in-one automated software HostBooks announces the inclusion of a GSTR-9 product for GSTR-9 filing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Expenditure on Social Services increased by Rs 6.26 lakh crore...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The expenditure on social services increased from Rs 7.68 lakh crores in 2014-15 to Rs 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Equity gauges close higher ahead of Union Budget for FY 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Indian equities closed marginally high on Thursday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget for 2019-20 that investors hoped will announce measures to reverse the slowdown in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Bahrain and UK first in the world to pilot new Artificial...

Dalian [China] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain has announced it will pilot new guidelines for the procurement of Artificial Intelligence in the public sector, produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Research points to employment and eco-friendly potential of Eucalyptus

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year around 1.5 lakh hectares of clonal eucalyptus plantation is raised in agroforestry in India, creating employment of around 70 million man-days in rural areas, states a new research study undertaken by OUTREACH, a Bengaluru based social NGO involved

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:04 IST

PokerBaazi.Com introduces 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha on its platform

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's most trusted online gaming website announces the launch of 5 card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), a new variant of the Poker Game, further strengthening its position as a leader in the world of Poker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:55 IST

India's SDG index scores ranges between 42 and 69: Economic Survey

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said India's Sustainable Development Goal Index score ranges between 42 and 69 for its various states and Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Economic Survey reflects resolve to maintain fiscal stability...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Economic Survey 2018-19 reflects the Central government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability with a focus on growth, said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:50 IST

Restoring the beauty of handmade art online - BookMyPainting.in

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): With the emergence of online galleries in recent years, artists now have alternative avenues to show and sell their work. The internet offers visual art market great potential for growth and changes uplifting the entire artist society who were always turned away by est

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:28 IST

India's first Design Development Centre 'Fashionova' launched in...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 04 (ANI): India's first Design Development Center 'Fashionova' was launched in the Textile city Surat recently to promote the city in the field of the fashion design sector.

Read More
iocl