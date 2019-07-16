Chandan Saxena
Chandan Saxena

Chandan Saxena gearing up for the release of his new song; Pal Pal

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chandan Saxena, a music sensation in Bollywood, is coming up with the release of his long-awaited song Pal Pal featuring Ajaz Khan, which is directed by Shadab Siddiqui, followed up by one more song of 2019 in collaboration with 'Ek Number Production' which is set to be released soon. Chandan Saxena is a film director and music composer from India with a background in Blues and Jazz.
Chandan had built a name for his compositions by finely blending Indian classical music with western influences. In his illustrious career, he has composed music for over fifty plus advertisement jingles and TV shows.
He had an urge for music since his childhood and started composing music for Bollywood since the age of 19-20 years. He was brought up in an environment that prompted the appreciation for Arts right from a very young age. He started taking guitar lessons under the expert tutelage of Berklee College of Music in Delhi.
He made his debut as a Music Composer through Bollywood film Kal Hamara Hain in the year 2016. He has not looked back since then and has given music in some of the superhit Bollywood films such as Jalebi, Simmba and Batti Gul Meter Chalu among others.
"It's been a childhood dream to be a Music Composer but that in Bollywood would happen so soon, was not something that I had expected. I feel my efforts have paid off with 'Simmba and BhaiyaJi Superhit' and I would not want to look back from here. The life of a musician isn't as fancy and glittery as it is perceived. Musicians fight a weak battle to make their mark because Bollywood is so big and runs on the success of actors and not composers and singers. I would just like to go forward and fulfill all my dreams, I want to do to back to back song releases", said Chandan Saxena.
Chandan is currently working regionally in Bollywood Industry. People loved his work in movie Simmba, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Bhaiyaji Superhit, Kathor, Jalebi, etc. He is currently excited for his upcoming projects and is expecting the same love and response from the audience which he has got from his previous projects as it took a lot of hard work to reach to such a level and become a famous Bollywood personality.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:31 IST

Moody's affirms ONGC's Baa1 ratings with stable outlook

Singapore, July 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday affirmed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd's (ONGC) Baa1 local and foreign currency issuer ratings besides Baa1 ratings on the senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by ONGC and issued by ONGC Videsh Limited and ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:18 IST

Network18 revenues grow by 11 pc in Q1 FY20 to Rs 1,245 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Network18 Media and Investments said on Tuesday that its revenues during the first quarter ending June 30 grew 11 per cent to Rs 1,245 crore from Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 of FY19 despite an overall weak advertising environment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:01 IST

Q1 ends on negative note as vehicle registrations fall by 6 pc

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Tight liquidity conditions in the market and delayed monsoons dented the consumer sentiment, leading to de-growth of 6 per cent in vehicle registrations during April to June, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:41 IST

APSEZ starts cash tender offer for $650 million 3.5 pc senior...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd said on Tuesday that it has started a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 650 million dollars 3.5 per cent senior notes due in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

Vakrangee to set up EV charging infrastructure pan India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Technology-driven Vakrangee company said on Tuesday it will set-up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure facility through its outlets across the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:19 IST

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 7 crore on SBI for regulatory lapses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 crore on State Bank of India for non-compliance of directions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:06 IST

Cipla EU enters JV pact with Jiangsu Acebright Pharma of China

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Global pharmaceutical company Cipla announced a joint venture of its European subsidiary with Shanghai-based Jiangsu Acebright Pharmaceutical for manufacturing respiratory products in China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:51 IST

Iconic MG, Liverpool Football Club come together for new global...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marquee carmaker MG Motor signed a partnership with Liverpool FC, becoming the historic football club's official global car partner. The contract signing ceremony took place at the Mecca of football, the Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:50 IST

Play it safe by investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recent the economic downtrend has not been too favourable for investors, especially with the latest turn of events. The Union Budget was announced recently, and prices for several consumer goods increased due to a hike in taxes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:49 IST

Forevermark India hosts eighth edition of Forevermark Forum in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over the past eight years, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has spearheaded an all-encompassing platform, the Forevermark Forum, for all their authorised jewellers, diamantaires and manufacturers from around the

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:17 IST

Sensex crosses 39,000 mark, metal and PSU banks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded slightly higher during early hours on Tuesday as traders awaited more corporate earnings scheduled to be announced in coming weeks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:08 IST

India's overall merchandise, service exports in June 2019 down...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India's overall merchandise and services exports in June 2019 are estimated to be USD 44.46 Billion, registering a marginal decline of 0.27 per cent as compared to June 2018.

Read More
iocl