Chandigarh & Mohali housing demand will get a boost due to reverse migration, opines Family Nest Real Estates Private Limited

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Aug. 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jatin Mohan Seth, Director, Family Nest Real Estates, Chandigarh, says "We are already witnessing that Chandigarh and Mohali are benefitting from reverse migration of professionals who have lost their jobs in the metros, or are likely to. These returnees see a benefit in lower cost of living and superior infrastructure that Mohali and Chandigarh have to offer."

"This awareness is arising due to increased focus on health issues, because of COVID-19. At present, township projects have less than 5 per cent overall share in the top seven cities, which is likely to go up substantially in the coming years. Also, consolidation is expected with increased preference for Branded Developers," said Jatin Mohan Seth.

"We are Sales Associates for OMAXE and DLF's Townships in New Chandigarh and are witness to this increased preference for bigger homes, green environs, play and walk areas for kids and the elderly, clubhouse near the home, shopping areas and Restaurants/ Food Courts in the vicinity," he added.

"Because of this pandemic, home buyers are realising the benefits of having one's own home rather than living in a rented accommodation. This desire is being aided by very low home loan rates and Governments' increased push for credit towards the housing sector. Consumer friendly initiatives like formation of RERA have also added to buyers' confidence in Real Estate, in recent years," he further added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

