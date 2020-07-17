Chandigarh University announces Rs 15 crore scholarship for wards of Defense Personnel

Chandigarh [India], July 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Acknowledging the services and sacrifices made by Defense Personnel, while discharging their duties in protecting the Nation; Chandigarh University Gharuan has announced 'Armed Forces Economic Welfare Scholarship' (AFEWS) worth Rs 15 Crores.
The Armed Forces Scholarship Scheme was launched in January 2020 by former Adjunct General, Indian Army, Lt. General Ashwani Kumar. As per the AFEWS policy, 5 per cent of the total seats offered by Chandigarh University in every course would be reserved for the wards of serving or retired Defense Personnel including the para-military forces.
In addition the wards of deceased Defense Personnel, war widows and wards of disabled Defense Personnel would be given 15 per cent scholarship on the academic fees while the wards of retired or serving Defense Personnel including those of para-military forces would be given 10 per cent scholarship on the academic fees. Under the AFEWS Scholarship Scheme, the wards of Defense Personnel would continue to get the scholarship throughout the tenure of the program they would choose.
Chandigarh University has also launched a special career counselling facility for the wards of Defense Personnel so that they can judiciously make the decision of choosing their career. During his visit to University Campus, Lt General Ashwani Kumar interacted with the NCC Cadets of Chandigarh University and gave certificates of appreciation to the achievers of NCC Contingent of Chandigarh University who have brought laurels at various National Level NCC Camps.
In boys category, cadet Ajit Kumar who was awarded as Best Cadet and cadet Bhupinder Singh who was awarded as Best Shooter during NCC Training Camp at Ropar, while in girls category cadet Graima & cadet Aaushi who were awarded Best Cadet in National NCC Camp were also given certificate of appreciation on the occasion.
"Security personnel are living far from their families discharging their duties to protect our country and it is the duty of the civil society to look after the welfare of their wards and the AFEWS scholarship scheme is one such step towards this direction undertaken by CU," said Lt General Ashwani Kumar, while interacting with the NCC cadets of university.
He advised the students to also look into various career opportunities that the Armed Forces offers to the youth as the jobs in defense are not only offers lucrative career but also a life of dignity.
"We are always in-debited to the services rendered by Defense Personnel who have always kept nation first while discharging their duties in protecting our land." AFEWS is just a small gesture by Chandigarh University towards the supreme sacrifice of the Defense Personnel, he added. "Chandigarh University always encourage its students to join Armed Forces and ever since its inception more that 17 students of the university have joined Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as officers till date," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.
