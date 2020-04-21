Chandigarh University announces Rs 5 crore COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): While the war against coronavirus is still being waged, Chandigarh University has paid tribute to the real warriors battling at the frontline against the pandemic in India by announcing COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship.

"Scholarships worth Rs 5 crores would be given to wards of COVID-19 warriors which includes doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, housekeeping staff of hospitals, police personnel of all Indian states, paramilitary forces, media persons and sanitation workers as a mark of honouring them, who are stepping out of their homes and working tirelessly amid this pandemic crisis risking their lives to ensure that each and every one of us remains safe," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, while announcing the scholarship scheme.

It is important to mention here that Chandigarh University has become the first university in India to announce financial assistance for COVID-19 warriors.

Under the COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme, 10 per cent seats in all the under-graduate and post-graduate programs offered by Chandigarh University would be reserved for the wards of COVID-19 warriors and the students admitted under this category would be eligible for 10 per cent fee rebate throughout the entire duration of the program.

"COVID-19 warriors are everyday superheroes and the entire nation owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude by taking care of the future of their children and the COVID-19 Warrior Scholarship announced by Chandigarh University is just a small attempt to recognize and express our gratefulness towards such persons who, without caring about themselves, are serving others because for them, call of duty is paramount," added Satnam Sandhu, while giving details about the initiative.

Ever since the lockdown, Chandigarh University has kicked off CU-AID Campaign, under which cooked meals are being distributed twice a day to 2000 poor and needy in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The university team is also carrying out distribution drives of hand sanitizer and till date have distributed 3500 liters of sanitizers to different organizations which includes AIIMS New Delhi, Punjab Police, old age homes, orphanages and villages of Chandigarh and Mohali.

In support of District Administration Mohali, Chandigarh University has also set-up Punjab's largest Isolation Facility at Gharuan which has a capacity of 1000 beds. University volunteers have also reached out to feed stray animals who have been under distress due to lack of availability of food during lockdown.

