Chandigarh University creates history; becomes country's youngest university to claim Overall Championship at 35th National Youth Festival

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Feb 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University Gharuan has created history by lifting the Overall Championship at 35th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival 2020 organized by Association of Indian Universities.

With this CU becomes the youngest university in the country to win this title. As many as 36 students from Chandigarh University won overall trophy in Theatre & Fine arts and won 9 gold medals, 4 silver medals in different categories.

Student teams from more than 93 universities all over India participated in the youth fest held at Noida. This was announced during a press conference at Chandigarh. Dr AS Kang and Manish Jhangra from the Department of Student Welfare, Chandigarh University were also present on the occasion.

"This performance by the students of Chandigarh University has been possible as they themselves are very talented and their talent was nurtured by some of the best from the fields of theatre, dance, and music", said Dr RS Bawa, Vice-Chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Dr Bawa said that there were some students who realized their potential about these extracurricular activities after they joined here.

Prior to this win, team Chandigarh University has shown glorious performance at national level youth festivals as the team bagged overall runners up position in 2019 while the theatre team of CU has created a national record by winning the overall theatre trophy consecutively for the fourth year.

''By winning the Overall Championship at 35th National Youth Festival 2020, the university from Punjab has reclaimed their hands on the overall AIU trophy after a gap of 5 years. It is an honour to announce that Chandigarh University became first to bring overall National Championship trophy in Tricity", said Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

As many as 93 university teams with 1600 participants from northern India took part in various contests of music, theatre, dance, literary and fine arts this year.

Chandigarh University bagged the overall trophy by winning nine first positions in a one-act play, skit, mime, clay modelling, on-the-spot-photography, installation, procession, folk dance, collage making, and four-second positions in on-the-spot painting, poster making and vocal solo (western), Group song (western).

It was in the third position in mimicry. Vice-Chancellor announced that all the national award-winning performances will be exhibited in Tagore Theatre to the public of Tricity in the third week of February.

Team of students comprising of Arunesh, Akash, Ankit, Yadhunandan, Ankita, Raghvendra, Sukant, Jaya and Saksham Singh won first position in the one-act play 'Kashima', showcased the story of the girls who face atrocities and been killed.

First positioned Mime titled 'Honor Killing' enacted on social issues prevalent in a patriarchal society. In both performances, the woman's' struggle for survival has been presented.

The first positioned skit was based on an idea of today's world where everyone is talking about women empowerment and equal rights, there are men too who go through various mental and emotional traumas.

In total, Chandigarh University won nine first positions in a one-act play, skit, mime, clay modelling, on-the-spot-photography, installation, procession, folk dance, collage making while four-second positions in on-the-spot painting, poster making and vocal solo (western), group song (western).

Aimed to promote new talent, Chandigarh University mentor students as an all-rounder to render holistic development. It also provides competent directors and artists who organize workshops and conferences to train the students in the field of art and culture so that they can compete at various international and national championships.

Meanwhile, Gauhati University was declared the first runner up while Banasthali Vidyapith University, Rajasthan bagged the third position.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)


