Chandigarh University distributes food to neighbouring villages during the nationwide lockdown to fight the global pandemic

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Mar 30 (ANI /PRNewswire: Amid 21 days lockdown announced in India, the daily wagers working in factories and construction labour are facing the heat as they are facing challenges to earn and find food for themselves and their families.

Rising up to the situation and with the spirit of gesture in times of crisis, Chandigarh University Gharuan is distributing cooked meals two times a day to poor and needy in the six neighbourhood villages Gharuan, Batta, Mankheri, Mamupur, Roorkee Pukta and Madauli.

The distribution drive started from the first day of the lockdown and will be continued throughout the 21 days period.

The meals are cooked in University mess and then transported to different locations using the institution's transportation.

"We are currently catering to feed about 500 persons daily but we can increase our capacity if the more demand arises in the coming days," said Jai Vardhan one of the volunteers, participating in the drive.

"Although the Government of Punjab is ensuring the distribution of food to the poor and needy community through-out the state, yet as an institution, it is our social responsibility to help the lower sections of the society in whatever form we can," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"CU is also running an awareness campaign to educate the people and residents of villages about the safety precautions from the dreaded pandemic to be undertaken," he further added.

In addition, the University team is also distributing free hand sanitizers in the villages, old age homes and orphanages which have been prepared by the University Department of Applied Health Sciences.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

