Chandigarh University extends helping hand for meritorious and economic weaker students through its Financial Aid Program

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): To offset the economic hardship caused due to COVID-19, academic scholarships worth Rs 33 crores can be availed by the students.

The ongoing global pandemic has resulted in massive job losses, salary cuts and other economic losses across the countries including India.

With a mission to partially offset the economic hardship caused due to COVID-19 and ensure access to higher education for every student especially the meritorious and economically weaker section of the society, Chandigarh University has offered to extend a helping hand through its Financial Aid Program.

Started in the academic session 2020-21, more than 10,000 students from all over India has taken benefit under the Chandigarh University Financial Aid Program and the scheme has been extended for the students of new academic session 2021-22 also.

Academic scholarships worth Rs 33 crores under various categories such as Merit-based scholarships for Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students, single girl child scholarships, scholarships for wards of Defense & Para-Military Forces, Teachers Ward Scholarship, Sports Excellence Scholarship and others can be availed by the students.

"The financial aid program has been designed after studying the needs of the student community, especially during the global pandemic. Through this program Chandigarh University has tried to ensure that no deserving and meritorious student should drop out from the education system just because of the financial constraint" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.



"In 2020 more than 10,000 students under various categories including 3040 girls have taken benefit of Financial Aid program which offers scholarships upto 100 per cent of the total academic fee. The students willing to study Under-Graduate or Post-Graduate programs at Chandigarh University in any stream can apply online at www.aid.cuchd.in till 1st September 2021," added Satnam Sandhu.

A special team comprising of counsellors has been constituted by the university to look into the application of every individual student and after the scrutiny of the supporting documents, the offer of financial aid would be mailed to the student which will be valid for 30 days.

While giving details about the financial aid program, Dr SS Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University said, "Academic scholarships upto 100 per cent of the total fee can also be availed through the online National Level Scholarship-cum-Entrance Test CUCET-2021. Flexibility is offered to the student who can apply and give the online test on any date and time as per his or her conveyance".

"In addition, the students falling in the category of Wards of Defense and Para-Military personals, single girl child, orphan child, Wards of Teachers, meritorious students on the basis of CBSE or State Boards or Universities, sportspersons can apply online for the financial aid assistance," he added.

There has been a special scholarship 'COVID Warrior Scholarship' from last year under which wards of Police Personal, Media Persons, Medical Workers including Doctors, Nurses & other Para-Medical staff can avail 10 per cent academic scholarship in more than 140 programs offered by Chandigarh University.

"In addition, Chandigarh University also extends the facility of education loans through nationalized and private sector banks for the benefit of the students. The advantage of applying through our process is that one application for a study loan can be directly sent to multiple banks at the same time. We have tie-ups with 6 banks which offer collateral-free loans upto Rs 7.5 lakhs and interest subsidy for the girls' student" said Dr Sehgal.

