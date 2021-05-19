Chandigarh University launches COVID CARE Toll-Free Helpline for the benefit of students and COVID patients

Chandigarh [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Taking institutional social responsibility to the next level, Chandigarh University today launched COVID CARE toll free helpline for the benefit of public and those affected from COVID-19.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Dr R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor launched the dedicated 1800-203-0019 toll free COVID Care helpline facility which will offer psychological and telemedicine counselling support to the COVID-19 patients.

A team of experts comprising of medical fraternity and psychiatrists would be available through the CU COVID CARE helpline which will offer counselling and medical support to the COVID-19 affected patients. In addition, the toll-free helpline will also provide tele-mental health counselling support to the student community who are facing uncertainty due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

"We have seen that there are unverified opinions available about COVID Treatment, Medicines to be used, tests to be conducted on the various social media platforms. Self-medication can prove fatal in case you have critical illness due to COVID-19," said Dr Sandeep Chopra, DM Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, while participating in the launch ceremony of CU COVID CARE helpline.

"One should be in-touch with medical expert or family physician under whose prescription and care critical medicines like steroids should be taken," Dr Chopra added.



Dr. Sandeep Chopra emphasized on taking protein and carbohydrate rich diet along with plenty of fluids which is the key to speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

"We have multiple vaccines available but it is important that one should both the doses of the same vaccine and that too within the stipulated time-gap between the doses," said Dr Sandeep, while giving his opinion on the vaccination.

"It is important for a common man to understand that vaccination will take a minimum of 2 weeks after second dose to offer proper immunity to them and till then one has to adhere to all the precautionary protocols announced by the Government," he added.

Chandigarh University is running number of initiatives for the benefit of the public especially those who are affected by the coronavirus. Recently, the university under its CU- AID program launched a 100 bed COVID Care facility at its campus. In addition, the university is offering free ambulance facility for COVID patients from the nearby villages and also distributing free sanitizers in the rural areas.

"In these uncertain times of pandemic where the whole world is grappling with COVID-19, it is essential to empower ourselves with the right medical knowledge and information to stay safe and healthy. The COVID CARE helpline started today will become the primary source of authentic information about medical and mental healthcare for the public," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"We at Chandigarh University will continue with our efforts till India is free from the clutches of the dreaded COVID-19 disease," Sandhu added.

