Check out 7 exclusive variants of Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv along with RBL Bank offers 7 variants of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard to bolster the varying needs of its credit card customers.

This card is loaded with super features that not only takes care of your everyday cash needs but is also a dependable financial friend in an emergency. It is one of the most powerful credit cards of the country, which has the power of four cards in one - credit card, cash card, loan card and an EMI card.

The card comes with 7 different variants - Platinum Choice SuperCard, Platinum Choice First-Year-Free SuperCard, Platinum Plus SuperCard, Platinum Plus First-Year-Free SuperCard, World Prime SuperCard, World Plus SuperCard and Doctor's SuperCard; which offers best-in-the-industry rewards and benefits for senior professionals and self-employed entrepreneuRs

Here are some of the innovative features that the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers:

Easy EMI payments:

Purchase goods above Rs 3,000 and convert them into affordable EMIs with absolute ease

Cash withdrawal at 0 per cent interest:

Withdraw cash from ATMs across the country with absolutely no interest for up to 50 days. Only pay a minimal 2 per cent processing fee on the same.

Avail a personal loan:

Take care of any financial emergencies by availing a personal loan basis your unutilized cash limit. This loan comes at a 0 per cent interest for up to 90 days and could be paid in 3 easy EMIs.

Add to your savings:

Get reward points on every transaction and redeem them for exciting gift vouchers, cash-backs and discounts. Apart from that, the card comes with Rs 20,000 joining bonus and gives an opportunity to save Rs 55,000 annually.

Bajaj Finserv advantage:

Every SuperCard customer gets an exclusive window to multiple advantages offered by Bajaj Finserv. Customers could avail discounts and exciting EMI offers across product categories offered by Bajaj Finserv.

The 7 new variants of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard are specifically designed to address the customized needs of individuals from all facets of the country. Customers need to simply go online and apply for the SuperCard is a completely hassle-free process with minimum documentation.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)