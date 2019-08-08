Check out what's new for Rummy Lovers at Adda52 Rummy

adda
Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adda52 Rummy">Rummy, the adda for rummy gaming never stops surprising users with its new features, amazing promotions and exciting cash prizes, etc.
They constantly strive to provide the latest in every aspect of rummy card games.
You must be thinking what's new now?
Well, Adda52 Rummy">Rummy has launched its website in two languages: Telugu, Tamil for its local audiences.
A revamped website with fresh colours and sleek design with easy navigation
The most popular freedom challenge on Independence Day to boost up the patriotism amongst cash players for prize pool of Rs 2.5 Lacs
Localization of Adda52 Rummy">Rummy
Many consider that localization is a key factor to be successful in the gaming field. Well Adda52 Rummy">Rummy is much fond of customer satisfaction than success. Once your customer is satisfied with your product, you are successful. Adda52 Rummy">Rummy wants to reach every user by providing the online rummy gaming in their local language.
Well, the localization is not limited to just Telugu and Tamil, Adda52 Rummy">Rummy will release its website in other languages like Kannada, Hindi soon
Adda52 Rummy">Rummy in new look
If you visit Adda52 Rummy">Rummy, you will find fresh colours in new design. It's colourful, said their users.
"I'm happy the way our users are loving the website's revamped look and feel. I want to provide more amusing rummy gaming to our users," said Angshuman Gupta, Product Manager at Adda52 Rummy">Rummy.
Freedom Challenge 2019
Amidst all these surprising elements, Adda52 Rummy">Rummy celebrates Independence Day by organizing freedom challenge tournament for 2.5 Lakhs prize pool. There are two ways to bag the ticket to finale:
Play the satellites from 1st August to 15th August with entry fee of just Rs 50/- everyday at 1.30pm, 8.30pm and 5pm
Get the direct entry to finale with entry fee of Rs 950/-
Adda52 Rummy">Rummy has organized the most loved Win 1 Plus 7 Pro tournament once again in July month which witnessed maximum participation when launched in June.
Adda52 Rummy">Rummy, product of Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is the fastest growing and leading portal offering Indian rummy games. Play Rummy">Rummy and win cash online at Adda52 Rummy">Rummy, the rummy gamers favourite destination. It's not just about money, it's about entertainment too.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:35 IST

iocl