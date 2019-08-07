Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Check your pre-approved offer and avail a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:04 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To compliment your fast-paced lifestyle and help you have the means to access all the things you like, financial institutions today offer something called pre-approved offers on loans and other financial products.
This new offering simplifies the application process for loans as you don't have to waste precious time scouting and applying for the right loan. Instead, lenders like Bajaj Finserv, one of India's most diversified NBFCs, prepare a customised loan deal based on your financial profile.
When you avail a loan using a pre-approved offer, you save on time, are likely to get better terms, and have the option to repay it over a comfortable tenor. Here's what you have in store when you consider a pre-approved loan from Bajaj Finserv:
Instant access to credit
If you have a pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv, you can avail a personal loan up to Rs 25 lakh and have it disbursed to your account in just 24 hours. And as this is an unsecured loan, you don't need to worry about pledging collateral either. You can check your pre-approved offer and avail money as per your needs.
No tedious formalities
Unlike regular personal loans, pre-approved loans from Bajaj Finserv are tailored to your profile and needs. This means that you can access a loan that's best suited to you. Moreover, you can sidestep tedious, time-consuming formalities that are involved in verifying your profile.
Minimal documentation
You can get a pre-approved loan from Bajaj Finserv with minimal documentation. Depending on your profile, you can apply for a personal loan and get one by submitting just your bank statement, PAN card, address proof, identity proof, and salary slips for the last three months.
Stress-free repayment terms
A lender may charge a higher interest rate or even reject your application if you have a poor credit history. Conversely, a good score and a prior relationship with your financial institution may help you qualify for stress-free terms and a pre-approved offer.
What determines your eligibility for a pre-approved offer?
Usually, existing customers are likely to receive pre-approved offers on loans and other financial products. You would also need to have a healthy credit score of 750 or more, a good debt-to-income ratio, a steady income, and must qualify a few other factors to receive a pre-approved offer.
Pre-approved offers from Bajaj Finserv
If you are looking for a personal loan, start by checking your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. All you need to do is enter your basic details like your name and number and see your offer in just a few seconds. Choose how much you want to borrow and get your money disbursed to your bank account.
Availing a personal loan to meet your goals has never been easier.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:01 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc, reduces growth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:47 IST

Jazeera Airways announces 335 per cent growth in 1H 19 net profits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jazeera Airways today announced its financial and operational results for the first half of the year (1H 2019), reporting KD 6.2 million in net profit, up 335.1 per cent from KD 1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, and a 20.06 p

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:02 IST

CIO Dimension empowering smarter conversation between...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): India stands to become one of the largest growth engines in the world and its economy is expected to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25. To reach this goal, organizations would need to embrace innovation-driven by advance-tech such as IoT, artificial intelli

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:53 IST

GIC to invest Rs 4,400 crore in IRB Infrastructure's road business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): IRB Infrastructure Developers has signed binding definitive agreements with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including the funding of future construction costs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:52 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:28 IST

JewelMaze raises USD 4 million from Brand Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JewelMaze, an online fast-fashion jewellery marketplace has raised USD 4 million from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd. The business has grown for the past two years and the fund infusion will pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:21 IST

Cadbury's 'Purple Heart' campaign takes on cyber bullying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cadbury Dairy Milk, India's favourite chocolate brand, recently announced the launch of #HeartTheHate campaign, against cyber-bullying in the run-up to this year's Friendship Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:40 IST

Tata Steel calls off plan to sell stake in southeast Asia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Tata Steel Ltd has called off plans to sell a majority stake in its southeast Asia steel business to China's state-run HBIS Group.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:35 IST

Equity indices in green ahead of RBI decision on key interest rates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early trading on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:16 IST

New Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 goes on sale in India, August 7, 2019,...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announces that its newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime 201 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting 7th August at 12 Noon for prime customers under Freedom sale on the website. For regular customers, the prod

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:26 IST

OYO elevates Gaurav Ajmera to COO, India and South Asia

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India's largest, world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, living and workspaces, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Ajmera, as the Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, eff

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:20 IST

Reliance, BP to create major world-class fuels partnership for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): BP and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India.

Read More
iocl