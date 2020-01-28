Chef Vikas Khanna launches his book at Fiesta Fantasia 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pune's biggest kids' carnival, Fiesta Fantasia which was organised by Elpro International School at Elpro City Square Mall, turned out to be a great success.

Spread over two days, the carnival had more than 50 stalls of engaging games, fun activities, tattoo and more. The carnival was an initiative to bridge the gap between teachers, students, and parents of Elpro International School.

The entire place was studded with joyous and competitive energy with people of all age groups seen participating in various activities. The event witnessed a huge turnover of visitors along with over 100 kids from the Shiksha Seva Foundation.

Besides the carnival, thousands of happy faces were seen who took advantage of the flat 50 per cent sale offered by Elpro City Square mall as Republic Day special weekend.

To add to the joy, celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna launched his much-awaited book, 'A Tree Named Ganga' on the 26th of January at Fiesta Fantasia. Aimed towards kids, the book revolves around the story of a seed that grows into a majestic tree with everyone's love and support until the day it loses all her friends due to its arrogance. Vikas Khanna is the only chef in the world to come out with a storybook for kids.

"A Tree Named Ganga' is a story of life, friendship, and humility that will inspire children and parents alike. I wrote this book on the ghats of Ganga in Varanasi, watching the majestic trees on the banks, spreading life. This book is for the three men who re-incarnated my spirit - Uday S Ahlawat, Robert Cohen and Zachary Taylor. I would like to thank Elpro City Square mall and Elpro International School for giving me an opportunity to launch this book amongst kids at Fiesta Fantasia. I hope kids will love the book and will get inspired", said Vikas Khanna says.

"It was great hosting Fiesta Fantasia at Elpro City Square mall. It was wonderful to see young students in such high energy and enthusiasm. We are overwhelmed to see the humongous response. And Chef Vikas Khanna was indeed the star of this event. His presence itself added a charm around. We wish him immense luck for his new book", said Deepak Kumar - Chairman & MD, Elpro International Ltd.

"Fiesta Fantasia is the most extravagant event of the year for EIS. The concept of Annual Carnival was first introduced in the year 2013 to bring the students, parents, teachers and the staff together on one platform. Since then it has been the most cherished occasion for the entire school community. The Annual Carnival of 2020 witnessed a great footfall where everyone immersed in the happy-go-lucky carnivalesque spirit making the event a huge success. It was also a much-needed breather for the students with the exam season drawing nearer. The celebration took the edge off the exam pressure, allowing students to get involved in a whole lot of merry-making business", said Dr Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, Elpro International School.

