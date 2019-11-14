Chennai start-up VAANGO selected by US Accelerator upward Labs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Facial recognition technology has been generating increasing buzz in the recent times.

It has huge potential across sectors, as demand for fast and reliable identification and authentication keeps increasing.

One particular market where its implementation is increasingly growing is the attendance management solutions space. The market is currently worth around $12 billion and growing aggressively, globally.

VAANGO, designed and developed by a Chennai-based product development startup is doing some exciting work here. VAANGO, combines Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Facial Recognition to help manage the front desks of offices, IT parks, buildings and basically any place where there is constant inflow and outflow of people. This Chennai-designed and developed solution is currently deployed with multiple prominent customers across India.

VAANGO has been selected by Upward Labs, a technology accelerator based in Hartford, Connecticut, USA for its Sprint cohort of 2019. Upward Labs is Connecticut's first pilot lab for technology companies reshaping the future of smart buildings and aged care.

VAANGO is now working with eminent companies including Stanley Engineered Fastening, UBS, Hilton, Travelers, The Hartford, JLL, Cigna, Stanley Healthcare, Lexington, Shelbourne and several more businesses being a part of the accelerator program.

"We are extremely delighted to be part of Upward Labs and it is a great validation of our work with VAANGO, its strength as a solution and its immense potential," said Bharadwaj PV, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech.

VAANGO currently offers two products - SMART Desk and FaceCheck. While SMART Desk manages front-desks, where it tracks entries and exits, FaceCheck tracks attendance. FaceCheck can be deployed as an on-premise, cloud or a video-based real time solution. Both the products use advanced facial recognition technology, ensuring 100 per cent security and compliance.

"AI-powered facial recognition technology is proving to be the biggest disruptor in the attendance management space. We are excited to be in this fast-growing area and provide smart, intuitive, and easy-to-use tech solutions to our customers," said Senthil Kumar VC, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

