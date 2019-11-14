VAANGO Team
VAANGO Team

Chennai start-up VAANGO selected by US Accelerator upward Labs

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:37 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Facial recognition technology has been generating increasing buzz in the recent times.
It has huge potential across sectors, as demand for fast and reliable identification and authentication keeps increasing.
One particular market where its implementation is increasingly growing is the attendance management solutions space. The market is currently worth around $12 billion and growing aggressively, globally.
VAANGO, designed and developed by a Chennai-based product development startup is doing some exciting work here. VAANGO, combines Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Facial Recognition to help manage the front desks of offices, IT parks, buildings and basically any place where there is constant inflow and outflow of people. This Chennai-designed and developed solution is currently deployed with multiple prominent customers across India.
VAANGO has been selected by Upward Labs, a technology accelerator based in Hartford, Connecticut, USA for its Sprint cohort of 2019. Upward Labs is Connecticut's first pilot lab for technology companies reshaping the future of smart buildings and aged care.
VAANGO is now working with eminent companies including Stanley Engineered Fastening, UBS, Hilton, Travelers, The Hartford, JLL, Cigna, Stanley Healthcare, Lexington, Shelbourne and several more businesses being a part of the accelerator program.
"We are extremely delighted to be part of Upward Labs and it is a great validation of our work with VAANGO, its strength as a solution and its immense potential," said Bharadwaj PV, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech.
VAANGO currently offers two products - SMART Desk and FaceCheck. While SMART Desk manages front-desks, where it tracks entries and exits, FaceCheck tracks attendance. FaceCheck can be deployed as an on-premise, cloud or a video-based real time solution. Both the products use advanced facial recognition technology, ensuring 100 per cent security and compliance.
"AI-powered facial recognition technology is proving to be the biggest disruptor in the attendance management space. We are excited to be in this fast-growing area and provide smart, intuitive, and easy-to-use tech solutions to our customers," said Senthil Kumar VC, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:25 IST

KPMG in India and NIIT launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy to...

New Delhi [India] Nov 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm and NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India for building skills and talent for Finan

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Smule Mirchi Cover Star - New Gems are Discovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): South India's biggest cover artist hunt - Smule Mirchi Cover Star South, culminated on September 27, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Acquist Realty Group banks on London Realty connect to reinforce...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acquist Realty, a leading real estate firm, announced on November 14, 2019, that London Realty Connect, its real estate venture with UK focus, has completed over one year of operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:21 IST

On Children's Day, VLCC embarks Anti Child-Obesity campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Wellness and beauty services brand VLCC Founder Vandana Luthra announces a campaign launch for awareness regarding child obesity on the occasion of children's day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:17 IST

29th CREDAI-MCHI Exhibition promises to be a bonanza for the Home Buyers

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): When you visit the Property Expo, you have a chance to win a free house or get a discount voucher or avail of the various subvention schemes put forth by the developers on a platter to help you make that final decision to buy a home.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:47 IST

Grasim clocks Q2 net profit of Rs 1,002 crore against y-o-y loss...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Aditya Birla-led Grasim Industries on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,002 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY20) against a loss of Rs 1,468 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:56 IST

GSTR-9, GSTR-9C simplified with last dates of submission extended

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government on Thursday decided to extend dates of filing Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) for 2017-18 to December 31 and for 2018-19 to March 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex gains 170 points, ICICI Bank and Infosys top performers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Equities witnessed a choppy trading session on Thursday with low investor confidence but critical parameters closed in the positive territory.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Moody's affirms RIL's Baa2 ratings with stable outlook

Singapore, Nov 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL's) Baa2 domestic long-term issuer rating and foreign currency senior unsecured rating.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:13 IST

JSPL's mining business in South Africa turns around

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its step-down subsidiary Jindal Mining SA Proprietary Ltd (JMSA) has turned around and reported cash profits in the recently completed quarter ending September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:55 IST

BBG-BTCT has successfully completed 10 percent revamping of the...

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT), a sister concern of Building Blocks Group has successfully completed 10 per cent of its first phase of the 100 government schools adopted to provide quality education to students, especially girl child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:46 IST

Meet the mastermind behind TAVF Suresh Kurapaty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/Digpu): On a busy Thursday morning in Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre fourth edition of The Activation Venues Forum by Umbrella Aegis was inaugurated.

Read More
iocl