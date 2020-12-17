Chennai to get its very own Times Square at Market of India, SPR City

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M Eddappadi K Palaniswamy laid the foundation stone for the social infra project The Citizen Square i.e. (Central Plaza) at Market of India, SPR City.

The Citizen Square will be at the intersection of Market of India Global Trade Zone, Retail, Entertainment and Offices. This inauguration was held at the Growth and Investment Conclave 2020 organized by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Citizen Square promises to become a buzzing place of Chennai with organized events round the clock happening. Citizen Square will be spread across 2.5 acre and measuring 100,000 square feet, and is an idea conceived to bring the best global practices in town planning. Citizen Square will be an integral part of the Market of India.

What is Market of India?

The Market of India, India's first and largest wholesale market designed with state of the art facilities for traders, is a part of Chennai's largest township and just a few Kilometers from all the hubs of Chennai including the Chennai port. You can visit the venue and experience the marvel of the architecture, the sophistication of state of the art facilities for wholesale traders and the grandeur of it.

Citizen Square at Market of India

Citizen Square will be an open area in the middle of Market of India. This will bring soft power to the trade as the same is being overlooked by 5000 plus Global Stores and 600,000 square feet of retail Zone, this will also be a major recreational hub for business tourists coming with the purpose of trade as well as local citizens.

Chief Minister lays the Foundation



Hon' CM also presided over the Growth and Investment Conclave to lay the foundation for 1.5 million square feet SPR City IT Park providing employment to 15,000 people, who will also have access to Citizen Square.

Larger idea behind Citizen Square is to enable Market of India

a) Provide 365 Days Expo type set up for SMEs and their trade dealers belonging to various industries like Electricals, Electronics, Packaged Foods, Building Materials, Home Decor, Gems and Jewelry, Textile and Accessories, etc. thereby promoting Vocal for Local and Make in India, and

b) Provide Social infra to business tourists by bringing best of retail, restaurant, hotel and entertainment including 13 Screen Cinema.

Citizen Square is also expected to become an Open Convention Center for promoting flea markets and local entrepreneurs. When covered with truss roofing systems, it is likely to have a height of over 30 meter or 100 feet.

In an era where the idea of most developers is to consume every inch of land, Central Plaza will bring a breather to the City and give relief to businessmen and citizens looking for avenues for recreation.

Another Feather in the Cap for Market of India

The market of India will be a part of SPR City - Chennai's largest integrated township. This township is built with a concept of work, live, play, learn and commune with Presidential Apartments, Bespoke Bungalows, Market of India - India's largest wholesale market and the Shri Ram Universal School. With the addition of Citizen Square, Market of India adds and promises to add more stellar features in the near future.

