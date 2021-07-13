Chennais Amirta sponsors Hotel Management Education of a Telangana girl doing food delivery job in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI/News Voir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), a premier educational institute in the hospitality industry in the country, has waived off the course fee of Rs. 75,000 of one of its students, M Rachana, who is working as a food delivery executive in the city to support her studies and her poor family.

The 19-year old Rachana hails from Balasamudram, a locality in the Hanamkonda city of Telangana. She currently studies Diploma in Hotel Operations, a two-year programme offered by CAIIHM - Hyderabad. Rachana's parents are daily wage earners - they are unable to pay for her studies as jobs were hard to come by during the pandemic. Hence, Rachana came to Hyderabad to earn herself and complete the final year of her dream course.

In the past few months, she worked in a milk shop, and then in a grocery store. However, her salary was not sufficient for her. She came to know of the food delivery job offered by Zomato, a leading food aggregator. Rachana applied and got the job. She attends her online classes diligently and delivers food during the rest of the day, till late evening. Her inspiring story went viral recently thanks to a YouTuber.

Upon knowing Rachana's passion and determination to complete her studies, CAIIHM came forward to waive off her course fee. The Institute is committed to find her a good job once Rachana completes her course.

Commenting about Rachana's hard work, R. Boomeenathan, Chairman of CAIIHM, said, "It is unbelievable that Rachana has held her hopes up, spirits high, and ambitions alive, despite the hardships. We are sponsoring her diploma course and will facilitate her placement. Since our inception in 2010, we have awarded scholarships worth Rs. 2 crore which have benefited more than 1000 deserving students. Partnering with leading hotels, we are also offering part time jobs for students even as they pursue their studies with us."

He added that the job market for the hotel industry is set to boom post-COVID-19. As it is an essential services sector, it is one among the very few industries that has been allowed to operate even during the lockdown period. The industry is suitable for students from different educational, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

CAIIHM offers various diploma, UG and PG courses. It employs 400+ experienced faculty and staff, and has trained over 15,000 students so far. It also ensures 100% placements.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)