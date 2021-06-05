Cherian Enterprises declares to launch mobile app for their B2B clients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Cherian Enterprises, incorporated in the year 1989, manufactures self-adhesive tapes under the brand name VCR for industrial and domestic purposes.

It is one of India's largest cello tape manufacturers that offers the best quality adhesive tapes nationwide.

With more than 30 years of experience in procurement in manufacturing and trading for an advanced quality of self-adhesive tapes, Cherian Enterprises offers over 67 varieties of products. Their supply includes brown tape, color tape, corrugated boxes, duct tape, double side tissue, double-sided foam, floor marking, masking tape, printed tapes, transparent tapes, red acrylic polyester tape, thermal label sticker, black & yellow floor marking tape, stretch film, fragile tape, and grey duct tape. VCR's USP lies in making custom printed tape with your logo and design on the tape.

Their vision is to provide the best quality material for BOPP tapes at the best possible prices. Chetan Raichura, the Founder and Managing Director of Cherian Enterprises started the company to provide the best quality adhesive tapes to local users in Mumbai. With their exemplary services and excellent interpersonal relations with their customers, they have become the industry pioneers and are supplying products nationwide. The professionals ensure that there's no compromise on the quality of the products and take all the measures to retain the quality.

Cherian Enterprises uses the best and high-grade quality adhesive material to manufacture their products. These Made In India products are perfect for domestic and industrial use. Not only that, they are ideal for export packaging too. Whether you are looking for materials for packing, binding, Craft, gifts packing, or decoration, Cherian Enterprises has multiple products to suit your needs.



Their order process is very simple. All you need to do is choose the products of your choice, select the quantity, add the delivery address, and make the payment. The standard dispatching time is 24 hours from the time the order is placed. The customers can track their orders online. Visit their FAQ section to get your answers.



Vatsal Raichura, the CEO of Cherian Enterprises focuses on the digital presence of the company through the website and mobile application. Cherian Enterprises is planning to launch a mobile app for B2B customers. This would help the customers to place the order hassle-free. The company will also expand its door delivery in more than 24000 postcodes.

Visit www.cherianenterprises.com to know more about Cherian Enterprises and their offerings.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

