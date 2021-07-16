Chetu expands global offices on three continents amid sustained, rapid growth

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chetu India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of world-class software development and support solutions, today announced the multi-continental expansion of its offices.

The company opened new locations in the US and UK, as well as a recently constructed level at one of its state-of-the-art campuses in India. The largest expansion in the company's history, this announcement comes amid tremendous growth within the organization as its current global talent base surpasses 2,200 software experts.

To aid in the continued growth of its software development operations in India, Chetu has expanded its H-6 campus in Noida. The facility's 25,000 square-foot, newly constructed floor will accommodate an additional 550 new team members of varying programming language expertise. Similar to the other state-of-art facilities in Noida, the new level will feature the latest technology infrastructure to allow Chetu's developers to continue to deliver world-class software solutions.

Opening its first UK office in late 2019, Chetu's growth in the European, African, and Middle Eastern regions has prompted the opening of additional office space in Birmingham, England. The 1,656 square-foot space, located at 83 Hagley Road, is just one mile from Chetu's other recently-expanded UK offices and will accommodate 30 additional members of Chetu's Europe-based team - doubling the talent base from earlier this year.

Augmenting its US team, Chetu also opened a new West Coast base of operations in Tempe, Arizona. The 1,289 square-foot office space, located at S. Lakeshore Drive, will support over a dozen software professionals and is Chetu's first new office in the region since opening its Las Vegas software delivery center in 2009.



This additional US office opening comes after Chetu's recent announcement last month of its expansion into its new global headquarters complex in South Florida. Listed as one of the largest commercial real estate deals in the history of the city of Sunrise, Florida, the 178,060 square-foot facility will begin housing Chetu's headquarters later this year.

"After 21 years of operation, the growth we have experienced this year has truly been unprecedented," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO, Chetu Inc. "Despite the trials of 2020, our incredible team has excelled and has proven what it means to be a 'world-class' outfit. I look forward to Chetu's sustained growth as we continue to help businesses adapt and meet their IT needs."

Later this year, Chetu will continue expanding its global presence with additional office openings worldwide, including a new software delivery center in Dubai, UAE, to better accommodate its clients and provide other businesses in the Middle East with effective and affordable software development services.

For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,200 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its two main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida.

Featuring over 180,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth-mindset of the Chetu family.

