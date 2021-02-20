Chicago Pneumatic India launches Permanent Magnet Motor Compressors from 10-100 HP range, titled as CPMV & CPVS PM

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chicago Pneumatic a part of Atlas Copco group in India, today launched two new product variations in their Permanent Magnet motor compressors - CPMV and CPVS range.

Equipped with a proven energy saving technology of permanent magnet motors, the products offer an increased reliability, maintenance free operation and energy savings upto 45 per cent.

The key industry segments such as General Engineering, Manufacturing, Grain sorter, Pharmaceutical, Steel and where pneumatic and screw compressor applications come into play will benefit from these compressed air solutions. The new products with highly engineered innovation are intended towards enhancing customers' productivity, reducing energy consumption, and offering higher uptime and reliability. The products are available across the country to fulfil the demand of customers even in shorter duration through the distributors.

"At Chicago Pneumatic, we are proud to be able to cater to the customer with solutions created only with durable parts, ensuring efficiency of products and services, backed by timely maintenance offerings. The new range of CPMV series screw air compressors for extensive usage in various industries, is a result of Chicago Pneumatic continued commitment to offer products to the customers that are simple enough to be user-friendly, reliable, and efficient. Our commitment has always been to ensure that the products and parts are easily available and serviceable, no matter in which part of the country your business is," said Andy Prabhakar, General Manager - Brand Portfolio at Atlas Copco.



As a part of their existing portfolio, the company also offers a Prominent range of screw compressors, oil free air compressors, CNG compressors, air treatment solutions, piping solutions and everything required for a complete compressed air system, refrigerant dryers, line filters, air receivers and piping solutions.

Chicago Pneumatic: The Chicago Pneumatic company was founded in 1901 when innovator John W. Duntley patented the first single-valve pneumatic hammer. In the same year, steel magnate Charles M. Schwab invested heavily in the company, giving it a flying start and opportunities for further expansion. Since then, we have enjoyed many decades of collaboration with customers and business partners, based on technology and trust.

To mark our proud legacy and shape our inspiring future, an updated visual identity is being launched along-side of many celebratory activities planned during the year.

Atlas Copco Group: Great ideas accelerate innovation. At Atlas Copco we have been turning industrial ideas into business-critical benefits since 1873. By listening to our customers and knowing their needs, we deliver value and innovate with the future in mind. Atlas Copco is based in Stockholm, Sweden with customers in more than 180 countries. In 2019, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK104 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 39000 employees.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

