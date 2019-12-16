China Aircraft Services ties up with Ramco Systems for resource utilisation

Hong Kong, Dec 16 (ANI): China Aircraft Services Ltd (CASL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with aviation software provider Ramco Systems for end-to-end base and line maintenance operations.

Through this collaboration, Ramco will provide its integrated Aviation Suite V5.8 with modules for maintenance and engineering, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) contracts, supply chain and finance to help CASL manage its end-to-end line and base maintenance, ground handling and cabin services.

The mobile-enabled application will also offer real-time processing for work order, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time.

Hosted on cloud with mobility and optimisation features, the solution will replace disintegrated systems across various departments and seamlessly interface with other third-party airline, flight following and human resource systems.

"By leveraging the power of Ramco Aviation, we are confident that we will now be able to optimise our resources, automate business processes, thereby reducing overhead costs," said CASL's Chief Executive Officer Andreas Meisel. "Ramco's platform with in-built analytics will also enable us with real-time decision making."

Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems, said Hong Kong has been a hive of MRO activities. "We have been investing focused efforts in offering disruptive technology to bring in a paradigm shift in the industry. Our win at CASL will be a stepping stone that will help us cement our footprint in the line MRO space globally," he said in a statement.

CASL is a joint venture among China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Ltd (40 per cent), Gama Aviation (20 per cent), United Airlines Inc (20 per cent) and China Airlines Limited (20 per cent) providing aircraft line and base maintenance, cabin cleaning and ground support equipment as well as supply and stores services at Hong Kong International Airport.

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by over 22,000 users to manage more than 4,000 aircraft globally. Accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco continues to add technological innovations with Anywhere Apps to significantly reduce transaction time both during aircraft on ground conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds.

(ANI)

