Chinese solar major Kehua Tech partners with Oakridge Energy

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Leading Chinese solar power company Kehua Tech on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with India's Oakridge Energy to provide high-efficient solar power solutions for residential and commercial sites.
The partnership will allow Oakridge to distribute Kehua Tech string inverters in India.
Kehua Tech offers a wide range of products and solutions including off-grid system, energy storage system, central PV system and distributed PV System. Its products and solutions have been widely applied in global commercial and industrial sectors.
"Oakridge Energy is north India's leading solar rooftop installer. We are looking forward to cooperate with the company to bring more advanced PV technology and products to India, and deliver more reliable and greener power," said Chief Executive Officer Sunny Xu.
Oakridge Energy will support in customising the inverters to suit requirements of the Indian market, providing sales and after-sales support, and also obtaining necessary certifications.
"Our partnership allows us to deliver economical and more reliable rooftop solar systems in the Indian market," said Shravan Sampath, CEO of Oakridge Energy.
The company has over 500 installations across residential, industrial and institutional establishments.
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:58 IST
