Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] April 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In pandemic times, the best effort is to come together and display a gesture of solidarity.
As India fights COVID-19, Chitkara University administration, faculty and support staff have come together to participate in the cause by donating their one day salary to PM CARES Fund, Punjab Chief Minister Relief Fund and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.
With the coronavirus outbreak, 22 countries globally are in complete lockdown, while 90 other countries have partial lockdown to arrest the rapid spread of the virus.
With the preventive measures as the only weapon, India has displayed a great spirit in fighting against coronavirus. Timely actions ensured we do not have a rapid spread.
Chitkara University joins the nation's cause by spreading awareness, keeping the campuses clean and by practising social distancing.
Chitkara University salutes the doctors, medical staff and non-medical staffs who are working round the clock to keep us safe. International medical journals are also recognizing the efforts of India's fight against the coronavirus.
Chitkara University also appreciates the spirit of the common man during the lockdown for showcasing the highest levels of discipline.
"We are going through the toughest part that our generation has not witnessed earlier. We need to stand united and work hard towards restoring things to normal. The governments are doing their role to perfection. I would like to thank all the Chitkara University staff for rising to the occasion and contributing to the nation's cause. All of us at Chitkara University hope the situation comes to control at the earliest across the country", said Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor at Chitkara University.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
Chitkara University contributes to PM CARES Fund, Punjab CM Relief Fund & Himachal Pradesh CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:53 IST
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] April 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In pandemic times, the best effort is to come together and display a gesture of solidarity.