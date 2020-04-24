Chitkara University features in Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2020

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Chitkara University is the only university from Punjab to feature in the top list of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020 released by Time Higher Education on April 22, 2020. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chitkara University has been ranked 59th rank globally in SDG-07: Affordable and Clean Energy. Apart from SDG7, the university has been able to secure good positions other SDGs also, 101-200 in SDG5: Gender equality, 201-300 in SDG09: Industry, Innovation and infrastructure and SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities for development for making progress in 'social impact' aligned with the UN's sustainable development goals.

The university participated in 8 SDGs and scored well in all the SDGs which is as good as the scores of all mainstream IITs and other Indian Universities. Overall Chitkara University is ranked 401-600 among more than 850 universities from 89 countries and regions in the exercise, which assessed the social impact of universities around the world based on the SDGs.

"We are happy to make our mark the first time we participated in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings. Chitkara University always adopts best practices when it comes to imparting quality education, entrepreneurial skills, research, patents, innovations, gender equality, cleanliness and reusability of natural resources. We thank Times Higher Education for recognizing us on a global scale. The recognition reflects all the good work being done by our staff and students community." said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor at Chitkara University.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

