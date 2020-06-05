Chitkara University shortlisted in the category of "Technological Innovation of the Year" by Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2020

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chitkara University is the only University from India to have made it to the top 8 finalists for the category - 'Technological Innovation of the Year' for the prestigious Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2020.

Touted as the "Oscars in Higher Education", in which 150 globally renowned institutions across 30 Asian territories participated, Chitkara University proudly announced achieving this milestone, third in line this year, among the league of top recognitions and rankings it has bagged thus far.

"Once again we were delighted that so many universities, from an impressive number of countries and territories, submitted their best and most inspirational stories to us for this year's THE Awards Asia. We have now whittled down 250 excellent entries to a final 80. We have already excluded many brilliant entries to reach this stage," said THE's Chief Knowledge Officer, Phil Baty, while announcing the shortlisted Universities in ten categories.

With this, Chitkara University joins the league of most coveted universities across the Asian continent.

"This shortlisting is the recognition of the flourishing research and innovation eco system of the University on a global platform. We are proud of the Augmented Virtual Reality Lab of the University - a pioneer in the region to make the otherwise unaffordable AVR technology highly cost effective and readily available to the masses," said the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, while reiterating the commitment of the university to contribute towards the IP worth of the nation.

The director of the state-of-art, one-of-its kind lab in the region and the project head Dr Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor of the University named the initiative as "AVR Innovations: From Dusk to Dawn".

The lab offers multi potential AVR and game-based solutions in the areas of military training, K-12, engineering education and neurological studies. The lab has launched many commercial solutions and using them to economize the technology for increased use in education and training.

Earlier this year, Chitkara University also received E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) Certification from QS IGUAGE. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) IGUAGE, the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency, declared Chitkara University as the First Indian University in E-Learning Excellence and recognized it for its readiness & excellence in online education.

This certification was presented to Chitkara University in the midst of COVID-19 to recognise its long time initiative and fully functional system ascertained by a rigorous audit of readiness of university to cater to the online requirement of students, teachers and staff.

As well, Chitkara University is the only university from North India to feature in the top list of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020 released by Time Higher Education in April this year. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The university participated in eight SDGs and excelled in all of them. Overall Chitkara University is ranked 401-600 among more than 850 universities from 89 countries and regions in the exercise, which assessed the social impact of universities around the world based on the SDGs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

