'CHLEAR' launched to deliver advertising services that truly connects with India's diaspora

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:42 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/ Brand Stand): Markets are getting increasingly volatile, categories are getting overcrowded, customer demands have become unreasonable, brand loyalty has become unfashionable and technology is changing business paradigms by the hour.
The best of companies and brands are struggling to keep up in this VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) world. Add to this cauldron, the complexities of diverse languages, cultures, religions, demographics, etc. and you have a recipe that is impossible to get right.
Shailesh Kumar and Sudheen M understood these complexities like the back of their hand and co-founded 'CHLEAR', a native solution geared to meet the unique Indian marketing and advertising needs. With over four decades of experience between them in delivering marketing and advertising solutions, 'CHLEAR' fuses traditional advertising with futuristic elements like AI, big data, localized content to deliver deep brand reach, recall and connect.
The secret of 'CHLEAR' is the strength of four specialized business verticals viz; CHL Worldwide focused on advertising services, CHL Digital focused on digital marketing, CHL Softech focused on IT solutions and CHL Localization focused on localization of content.
'CHLEAR' harvests the best of rare brains from these specialized business verticals to deliver on the promise of ROI-driven advertising and marketing solution that connects brands with customers not just in the cities but also the most rural Indian diaspora.
"The market trends and demands are ever fluctuating and with ever-growing need, customers want to try something new - be it in terms of technology or service. Nothing remains constant for more than two-three years and brand recall vanishes without a fresh new approach. The allure of heading an organisation focused on integrated marketing solutions propelled me to Crystal Hues Limited and its four business verticals, which is among the top three companies in India providing localization and marketing communications working with more than 2,000 companies for over 30 years", said Shailesh Kumar, CEO of CHLEAR.
"With Sudheen's impassioned support of my vision, 'CHLEAR' has the unique advantage of integrating localization with marketing and advertising services including capabilities like localized ads, voice-over, localized website, subtitles, multilingual SEO and other vernacular marketing content. We worked on the proof-of-concept for over three years with multiple brands across diverse categories and received fantastic reviews from our clients. The organisation focuses on the individual growth of every employee while prioritizing the exponential growth of our clients. An open, honest and trustworthy environment has been the cornerstone of our positive and exuberant work environment. The rare professional resources in the organisation love challenges and will go to any lengths to master them', he added.
"The clients' marketing communication needs can be met only through the right mix of experienced professionals who use their specialised domain expertise to not only create most effective strategy optimizing cross-media solutions but also have the integrated ability to deliver on those strategies", said Sudheen, President, Crystal Hues Limited, highlighting the changing dynamics of the marketing communications industry.
"The idea of digital marketing now encompasses a deep understanding of conventional advertising without which the advertising spend will underperform to the point of being ineffective", said Abhijit Shyandilya, Head Strategist.
"Advertising has been my passion and it is thrilling to see the magic of fusion between traditional advertising and digital technologies, especially when you have the right blend of professional team members to work with", added Sanjay Williams, CEO CHL Worldwide.
Currently, Shailesh Kumar also serves as the Group CEO of CHL Digital, CHL Worldwide & CHL Softech.
'CHLEAR', an initiative of Crystal Hues Ltd., is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 17100:2015 & ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliant organization and certified by leading quality auditors such as DNV-GL. The organization has seven offices in Asia with more than 150 in-house domain experts and verified associates all around the world.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, 'CHLEAR' delivers its expertise in the following areas:
* Advertising & Brand Strategy
* Digital Marketing
* Performance Marketing & Automation
* Content Marketing & PR
* Events & BTL
* Website Design
* Mobile & Web Applications
* Localization
'CHLEAR' engages with clients from diverse verticals such as real estate, education, manufacturing, F&B, FMCG, logistics & transportation, lifestyle, furniture, etc. With a personalized approach, 24X7 accessibility and tailor-made solutions for clients, CHLEAR is taking a futuristic approach towards establishing itself as a contender for the top spot in the advertising and marketing communications industry.
This story is provided by Brand Stand. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Brand Stand)

