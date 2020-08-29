CII launches AI Forum headed by IBM's Sandip Patel

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has set up a new forum on artificial intelligence to be chaired by Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia.

CII AI Forum will focus on building a strong AI ecosystem in India by building awareness at scale, enhancing capabilities by skilling and reskilling workforce for the future and working with the government in shaping conducive policy and regulatory regime.

It will also encourage public-private partnerships in research and development and facilitate pilot implementation of AI solutions in priority sectors.

The sectors that have been prioritised for this year are: banking and financial services industries (BFSI), retail, social (healthcare) and manufacturing (automotive).

"As the economy moves into the recovery and revival phase, the transformational potential of responsible AI-driven solutions can be used to fuel India's growth story in a big way," said Patel.

"CII AI Forum will look at initiatives to spur local innovations. This will make AI adoption a reality and further the national agenda of Digital India and Make in India for India and the world," he added.

"More importantly, the forum will work on policies to embed trust and transparency into AI applications and processes, a critical step in realising true promise of the technology for business, society and the world," said Patel. (ANI)

